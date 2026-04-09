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Bridal Designers

‘In Harmony’: The Latest From Pronovias Reimagines Tradition To Give Brides The “Ultimate Emotional Freedom”

Two designs in the Pronovias In Harmony collection
(Pronovias)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
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Pronovias is giving brides a first look at its 2027 collection, In Harmony, and the headline idea is contrast. In the brand’s press release, Pronovias describes the collection as inspired by natural elements, with a design language where innovation, craftsmanship, and versatility come together. It also lays out three pillars for the season: modular versatility, fabric innovation, and modern couture lines.

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Marketing Director Nicala La Reau says the collection doesn’t start with a single “defining” gown. “The starting point was a deep understanding of how today’s bride is evolving,” she explained to LA Times Studios Weddings. “She is no longer looking for just one expression of herself, but for a gown that can adapt to different moments, emotions, and settings throughout her day.” She adds that the team builds on what it has learned about fit, craftsmanship, and femininity, then refines it with “greater versatility, cleaner lines, and a more intentional balance between structure and fluidity.”

The Craly gown by Pronovias
(Pronovias)
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The Cyane gown by Pronovias
(Pronovias)

Pronovias notes in its release that the collection is designed for multiple looks through detachable elements, modular styling, and thoughtful construction, so the silhouette can change as the day moves from ceremony to celebration. La Reau emphasizes that this isn’t just about convenience.

“It begins with the psychology,” she says. “Today’s bride isn’t static; she experiences her wedding as a series of emotional transitions, and her dress becomes part of that narrative.” In La Reau’s view, practicality still matters because it’s what makes each change easy to wear — but the bigger goal is emotional freedom: “to give the bride the freedom to reveal different facets of herself without ever losing her identity.”

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The Nelani gown by Pronovias
(Pronovias)
The agatvia gown by Pronovias
(Pronovias )

In Harmony also leans into a fabric-first approach, and the press release gets specific about materials and why they were chosen. Pronovias highlights geometric lace, airy tulles, and crystalline embellishments for surface dimension and luminosity, plus layering with organza and tulle to create controlled volume and movement without heaviness.

The third pillar of this collection’s design ethos is what Pronovias calls modern couture lines. The brand describes contemporary cuts that reinterpret natural geometry, resulting in gowns that are clean, architectural, and sculptural, balanced by softer necklines and flowing skirts for movement. Structured corsetry provides definition, and artisanal embroidery brings craftsmanship without taking over the silhouette.

The ikha gown by Pronovias
(Pronovias)
The stomara gown by Pronovias
(Pronovias)
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When you ask La Reau what that cleaner, architectural direction signals, she points straight to the bride’s point of view. “It reflects a bride who defines femininity on her own terms,” she says. She describes a woman drawn to “clarity, intention, and quiet strength rather than traditional ornamentation,” and adds that she doesn’t need obvious symbols to communicate romance. Instead, “she finds it in movement, in proportion, in the way a fabric interacts with her body.” La Reau calls this a more nuanced kind of femininity, where softness exists inside structure, and emotion comes through form rather than embellishment.

With In Harmony, Pronovias is building a collection around real wedding-day pacing, not just a single aisle moment. The press release positions the season as a response to the evolving desires of today’s brides. La Reau’s interview puts that into plain language: a bride wants a gown that can move with her through the day, and still look like her every time it changes.

The zarilda gown by Pronovias
(Pronovias )

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Weddings & Celebrations

Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

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