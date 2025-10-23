Advertisement
Bridal Designers

Romance Reinvented: Pronovias and Anthropologie Introduce a Couture-Inspired Bridal Capsule

A lace gown and veil combonation from Pronovias
(Courtesy Pronovias)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
Pronovias has teamed up with Anthropologie Weddings to debut an exclusive bridal collection, marking the Spanish design house’s first collaboration with the lifestyle retailer. The eight-gown collection, available in Anthropologie Weddings boutiques and online beginning October 20, 2025, merges Pronovias’ couture craftsmanship with Anthropologie’s modern sensibility.

a lace bridal gown with matching sleeves by Pronovias
(Courtesy Pronovias)

Blending the structure of classic corsetry with soft fabrics and layered lace, the designs use texture and movement to celebrate the feminine sensibility. “Each gown is thoughtfully designed to enhance the body’s natural shape,” states the Pronovias design team, “All while offering comfort, versatility, and an unmistakable sense of romance.”

The silhouettes include soft mermaid and ballgown shapes, many featuring dropped or Basque waistlines that elongate the torso. Lace remains central to the collection, with hand-placed appliqués and corded lace over Chantilly creating dimension and richness.

A lace mermaid gown by Pronovias
(Courtesy Pronovias)

The Arbela gown is one of the standout designs, capturing the capsule’s essence. It’s a vintage-inspired corseted bodice paired with a sculpted fit and puffed-hip ballgown skirt, finished with elegant long gloves.

Pronovias—founded in Barcelona in 1922 and renowned for its couture-level bridal craftsmanship—has built a century-long legacy of dressing brides worldwide. Its designs are known for merging artistry and innovation, a spirit that aligns naturally with Anthropologie’s narrative-driven, design-led approach to weddings and lifestyle.

“This collection fits seamlessly into the modern bride’s wardrobe by offering versatility and individuality,” adds the design team. “Each gown is made for movement, self-expression, and joy.”

lace and pearls by Pronovias
(Courtesy Pronovias)
Brides will find intricate details throughout. Train cut-outs, soft-touch linings, and lace compositions that reveal the craftsmanship behind every piece.

“When style, fit, and ease come together, that’s where confidence shines,” says the brand. “Your gown should reflect your story. It’s about love, joy and feeling completely yourself.”

The Pronovias x Anthropologie Weddings capsule collection is available exclusively at Anthropologie Weddings stores as well as online beginning October 20th.

A lace and veil bridal outfit from Pronovias
(Courtesy Pronovias)

Click here for more information on Pronovias

Click here for more information on Anthropologie

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

