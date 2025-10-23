Romance Reinvented: Pronovias and Anthropologie Introduce a Couture-Inspired Bridal Capsule

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Pronovias has teamed up with Anthropologie Weddings to debut an exclusive bridal collection, marking the Spanish design house’s first collaboration with the lifestyle retailer. The eight-gown collection, available in Anthropologie Weddings boutiques and online beginning October 20, 2025, merges Pronovias’ couture craftsmanship with Anthropologie’s modern sensibility.

(Courtesy Pronovias)

NEWSLETTER Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors. Sign Up

Blending the structure of classic corsetry with soft fabrics and layered lace, the designs use texture and movement to celebrate the feminine sensibility. “Each gown is thoughtfully designed to enhance the body’s natural shape,” states the Pronovias design team, “All while offering comfort, versatility, and an unmistakable sense of romance.”

Advertisement

The silhouettes include soft mermaid and ballgown shapes, many featuring dropped or Basque waistlines that elongate the torso. Lace remains central to the collection, with hand-placed appliqués and corded lace over Chantilly creating dimension and richness.

(Courtesy Pronovias)

The Arbela gown is one of the standout designs, capturing the capsule’s essence. It’s a vintage-inspired corseted bodice paired with a sculpted fit and puffed-hip ballgown skirt, finished with elegant long gloves.

Advertisement

Pronovias—founded in Barcelona in 1922 and renowned for its couture-level bridal craftsmanship—has built a century-long legacy of dressing brides worldwide. Its designs are known for merging artistry and innovation, a spirit that aligns naturally with Anthropologie’s narrative-driven, design-led approach to weddings and lifestyle.

“This collection fits seamlessly into the modern bride’s wardrobe by offering versatility and individuality,” adds the design team. “Each gown is made for movement, self-expression, and joy.”

(Courtesy Pronovias)

Advertisement

Brides will find intricate details throughout. Train cut-outs, soft-touch linings, and lace compositions that reveal the craftsmanship behind every piece.

“When style, fit, and ease come together, that’s where confidence shines,” says the brand. “Your gown should reflect your story. It’s about love, joy and feeling completely yourself.”

The Pronovias x Anthropologie Weddings capsule collection is available exclusively at Anthropologie Weddings stores as well as online beginning October 20th.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Pronovias)

Click here for more information on Pronovias

Click here for more information on Anthropologie