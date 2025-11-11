Advertisement
Bridal Designers

Baroque, Reimagined: Renhue’s “Chapter VIII” Finds Beauty in Restraint

Two gowns by Renhue
(Chrisean Rose / Courtesy Renhue)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

At New York Bridal Fashion Week last month, Los Angeles-based label Renhue unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2026 collection, “Chapter VIII.” The collection reads like a modern love letter while nodding to an era long past of baroque resplendence. Lustrous opulence finds its balance, polished by minimal compositions and a fastidious editorial vision.

“Chapter VIII” is the latest byproduct of designers Maggie Wilson and Tara Strobach’s shared obsession with balance, between past and present, softness and structure, restraint and drama, and their label’s foundational “future vintage” design vision.

The Renhue curve dress.
(Chrisean Rose / Courtesy Renhue)

NEWSLETTER

Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors.

Sign Up

The designers say that “Chapter VIII brings a dreamy, imagined, high-gloss beauty staged against Baroque interiors and austere compositions. A refined elegance that looks at drama in detail.” It uses the historic past “as a backdrop for something decisively modern, polished, and editorial,” something of the now but also “forward-looking.”

Advertisement

The collection finds beauty not in spectacle but in the tension between ornament and austerity—the way that satin both reflects and diffuses light, in which tulle may both obscure and reveal, or draping may simultaneously provide fluidity and architecture. Photographed by Chrisean Rose, the imagery mirrors the clothing in its seemingly paradoxical baroque minimalism and abundance of sparsity.

The curve gown by Renhue
(Chrisean Rose / Courtesy Renhue)
The Renhue Claudel gown
(Chrisean Rose / Courtesy Renhue)
Advertisement

Wilson and Strobach’s partnership traces back to Los Angeles in 2010, when both worked for another leading bridal designer. The two shared an immediate creative connection. Over the subsequent decade, Wilson honed her craft as a designer and patternmaker for luxury fashion houses, while Strobach led design and development at another prominent bridal label. Reunited, the duo has built Renhue on a foundation of experience, shared vision and an unshakable reverence for detail.

The Gwen gown with veil by Renhue
(Chrisean Rose / Courtesy Renhue)
The Carrington gown by Renhue
(Chrisean Rose / Courtesy Renhue)
Advertisement

With “Chapter VIII,” Renhue continues its ever-evolving countervision of both excess and minimalism, negotiating the harmonious space in between the two. The collection isn’t loud. It doesn’t need to be. Its power lies in the precision and equilibrium. It lies in the way its modern tailoring can evoke history and a thoughtfully constructed piece can feel at once timeless yet distinctly of-the-moment.

The Renhue Leonora gown.
(Chrisean Rose / Courtesy Renhue)

More Weddings & Celebrations

Carter and Federico kiss on the beach

Carter and Federico: A Wedding Built on Artistry, Community, and Malibu Views

Two gold dresses from the runway show of Pnina Tornai

Pnina Tornai’s “Kintsugi” Collection Finds Beauty in the Broken

A family reviews their wedding plans

Beyond the Mood Board — Couples Can Now Step Inside Their Wedding Plans Before the Big Day

Vanessa and Austin embrace after their wedding ceremony at Bel-Aire Bay Club

They Met on Tinder, Took Their Time, and Found Forever

two courthouse looks on the steps of the courthouse

Courthouse Weddings Are Making a Comeback: 20 Stylish Dresses and Outfits for a City Hall “I Do”

A bride getting married in the Oakland Cemetary

Til Death Do Us Part: America’s Most Spooky and Hauntingly Romantic Wedding Venues

A couples poses in front of the Abbey ruins.

Cashel Palace: An Irish Manor Reimagined for Luxury Destination Weddings

A bride and groom pose for photos amont the snowy mountains of winter time.

Winter Weddings Can Be Both Magical and Maddening: What to Consider Before Planning Yours

Alex and Ohad are raised up on chairs during the traditional Jewish wedding ceremony.

Alex and Ohad: A Dream “Backyard” Wedding in the Heart of Downtown LA

Hannah and Gil make their entrance

Hannah and Gil: She Turned Their Love into a Work of Art

Bridal DesignersBridal Fashion
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement