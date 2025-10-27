Live Coverage
World Series live updates: Dodgers and Blue Jays scoreless in Game 3
Advertisement
Bridal Designers

Ricca Sposa Debuts 2027 “Breathtaking Infinity” Collection Against the Backdrop of Italy’s Lake Como

Seravine poses in front of a palazzo in Como
(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Ricca Sposa’s new 2027 collection, Breathtaking Infinity, was unveiled this month against the backdrop of Lake Como, one of Italy’s most iconic wedding destinations. The collection features 14 gowns crafted in satin and lace, each designed to reflect movement, light and the delicate balance between softness and structure.

NEWSLETTER

Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors.

Sign Up

“Lake Como embodies the quiet luxury and timeless beauty that define Ricca Sposa,” founder and creative director Yuliia Lobachova told LA Times Studios Weddings. “Its natural light, fluid reflections, and poetic stillness perfectly echo the spirit of Breathtaking Infinity. We wanted a setting where couture could feel alive, where every ripple on the water mirrors the movement of silk and lace.”

Lauren poses on the dock on Lake Como in Ricca Sposa.
(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)
Advertisement

The gowns draw inspiration from the textures of nature and the idea of infinity, exploring how beauty and time - or maybe more accurately, timelessness - connect. “The 2027 collection is a meditation on the idea of infinity, how beauty, love, and time intertwine,” Lobachova explains. “Each gown captures both lightness and structure, designed to move with grace while leaving a lasting impression.”

A model holds up her veil and train
(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

While Ricca Sposa is known for its romantic detailing, this season’s silhouettes lean toward fluidity and restraint. Satin dresses fall cleanly along the body, often opening into sculptural pleats or subtle trains. Lace pieces are layered with near-transparent embellishments that catch the light without overpowering the fabric. The overall effect is minimal yet expressive, showing a shift toward modern couture that, rather than being ornate, holds an elegant intimacy instead.

Advertisement
A model wears a princess gown with corset waist standing against a stone railing with statue.
(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

Lobachova notes that the collection reflects a broader change in what brides now look for. “Brides in 2026 are redefining luxury. They want authenticity, emotional depth, and individuality,” she says. “Breathtaking Infinity reflects that, with gowns that feel personal and cinematic, crafted with precision but designed to move naturally.”

RELATED: What Brides Are Wearing in 2025: A Look at the Top Wedding Dress Trends

Advertisement
A bride in her A Line wedding dress poses with her groom.

Wedding Inspiration

What Brides Are Wearing in 2025: A Look at the Top Wedding Dress Trends

Discover the top wedding dress trends for 2025. Experts share what’s in, from Basque waists and statement sleeves to corsets and 3D floral appliqués.

Recent trends among bridal designers highlight basque waists, fringe and architectural simplicity, but here Ricca Sposa is setting out to interpret them through a softer lens. The designs maintain a definite structure but avoid stiffness, blending technical tailoring with a visual sense of ease. “Instead of following trends, we focus on creating new expressions of modern couture that feel deeply personal,” says Lobachova. “Brides today don’t just want to look beautiful. They want their dress to become part of their story.”

A model wears Ricca Sposa against a railing on Lake Como
(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

Photographed along the lakeshore at the foot of the Italian alps, Breathtaking Infinity continues Ricca Sposa’s commitment to craftsmanship and bold artistic vision. The result is a collection that stays true to the brand’s core identity. Like Lobachova’s collections that have come before it, the approach to design isn’t about spectacle or excess. It’s about form, light and a quiet simplicity that comes from her confidence in the craft.

Advertisement
An intricate lace gown photographed at sunset on Lake Como.
(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

More Weddings & Celebrations

Hannah and Gil make their entrance

Hannah and Gil: She Turned Their Love into a Work of Art

A lace gown and veil combonation from Pronovias

Romance Reinvented: Pronovias and Anthropologie Introduce a Couture-Inspired Bridal Capsule

A bride in full hair and makeup posing in the garden on her wedding day

Understated Glamour: The Wedding Hair and Makeup Trends That Will Define 2026

Erin and Nat celebrate with loved ones after the marriage ceremony.

A Celebration of Love and Heritage, Followed by One Epic Dance Party

The gown and make up combo from Lhuiller and Lancome

Monique Lhuillier and Lancôme Redefine the “Blushing Bride” at Fall 2026 Show

two cakes from PICNIC baked goods

Vendor Spotlight: PICNIC Baked Goods, High Desert Micro-Bakery

two designs by Sebastien Luke

Gallery: Sébastien Luke Unveils Fall/Winter 2026 Bridal Collection

two dresses by nadia manjarrez

Nadia Manjarrez Brings Mexican Myths, Modern Craft and a New Studio to New York

wine bottles serve as seating assignments.

Brunch Weddings Are Having a Moment. The Pros and Cons of Saying ‘I Do’ Before Noon

A shot of the crowd and the couple as they exchange vows.

From Swipe to “I Do”: Tatiana and Cameron’s Effortlessly Elegant Bel-Air Bay Club Wedding

Bridal DesignersBridal Fashion
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement