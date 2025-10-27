Ricca Sposa Debuts 2027 “Breathtaking Infinity” Collection Against the Backdrop of Italy’s Lake Como

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Ricca Sposa’s new 2027 collection, Breathtaking Infinity, was unveiled this month against the backdrop of Lake Como, one of Italy’s most iconic wedding destinations. The collection features 14 gowns crafted in satin and lace, each designed to reflect movement, light and the delicate balance between softness and structure.

“Lake Como embodies the quiet luxury and timeless beauty that define Ricca Sposa,” founder and creative director Yuliia Lobachova told LA Times Studios Weddings. “Its natural light, fluid reflections, and poetic stillness perfectly echo the spirit of Breathtaking Infinity. We wanted a setting where couture could feel alive, where every ripple on the water mirrors the movement of silk and lace.”

(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

The gowns draw inspiration from the textures of nature and the idea of infinity, exploring how beauty and time - or maybe more accurately, timelessness - connect. “The 2027 collection is a meditation on the idea of infinity, how beauty, love, and time intertwine,” Lobachova explains. “Each gown captures both lightness and structure, designed to move with grace while leaving a lasting impression.”

(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

While Ricca Sposa is known for its romantic detailing, this season’s silhouettes lean toward fluidity and restraint. Satin dresses fall cleanly along the body, often opening into sculptural pleats or subtle trains. Lace pieces are layered with near-transparent embellishments that catch the light without overpowering the fabric. The overall effect is minimal yet expressive, showing a shift toward modern couture that, rather than being ornate, holds an elegant intimacy instead.

(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

Lobachova notes that the collection reflects a broader change in what brides now look for. “Brides in 2026 are redefining luxury. They want authenticity, emotional depth, and individuality,” she says. “Breathtaking Infinity reflects that, with gowns that feel personal and cinematic, crafted with precision but designed to move naturally.”

Recent trends among bridal designers highlight basque waists, fringe and architectural simplicity, but here Ricca Sposa is setting out to interpret them through a softer lens. The designs maintain a definite structure but avoid stiffness, blending technical tailoring with a visual sense of ease. “Instead of following trends, we focus on creating new expressions of modern couture that feel deeply personal,” says Lobachova. “Brides today don’t just want to look beautiful. They want their dress to become part of their story.”

(Courtesy Ricca Sposa)

Photographed along the lakeshore at the foot of the Italian alps, Breathtaking Infinity continues Ricca Sposa’s commitment to craftsmanship and bold artistic vision. The result is a collection that stays true to the brand’s core identity. Like Lobachova’s collections that have come before it, the approach to design isn’t about spectacle or excess. It’s about form, light and a quiet simplicity that comes from her confidence in the craft.

