Bridal Designers

Gallery: Sébastien Luke Unveils Fall/Winter 2026 Bridal Collection

two designs by Sebastien Luke
(Courtesy Sebastien Luke)
By Kevin Spencer
Sébastien Luke has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026 bridal collection, a sculptural and romantic lineup that reimagines classic bridal codes for the modern bride. Presented through a refined studio lookbook, the collection focuses on bold structure, ethereal layering, and interchangeable elements that allow each gown to shift in mood and silhouette throughout the celebration.

The collection pairs billowing tulle and architectural draping with precise corsetry and clean tailoring, offering brides a balance of fluidity and form. Convertible wraps, removable overlays, and playful mini-to-train transformations underscore the brand’s signature focus on versatility. From minimalist strapless gowns to layered, textural pieces with couture-like detailing, each look embodies a quietly confident aesthetic designed for individuality.

a very low cut ruffled front gown
(Courtesy Sebastien Luke)
a low cut wide waise with sleeves
(Courtesy Sebastien Luke)
a ruffled sleevless gown
(Courtesy Sebastien Luke)
a big lace gown
(Courtesy Sebastien Luke)
gown with tie details
(Courtesy Sebastien Luke)

About Sébastien Luke

Rooted in classical art and modern design, Sébastien Luke’s bridalwear emphasizes versatility, elegance, and exceptional craftsmanship. The brand uses fine silks, laces, and sustainable fabrics from premium mills, offering brides interchangeable and customizable pieces that express personal style while honoring timeless bridal tradition. Sébastien Luke continues to push the boundaries of bridal fashion with a bold yet refined aesthetic rooted in the harmony of art, architecture, and wearable couture.

Click here for more information on Sebastien Luke

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

