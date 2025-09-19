Monster Brides Take Note: The Moynat x Kasing Lung Collab is the Wedding Accessory of the Halloween Season

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For the bride who likes to stand out, the usual wedding-day accessories just won’t do. Moynat’s newest collaboration with artist Kasing Lung is the kind of detail that stops people in their tracks. Picture it: a bride in a black gown or at the center of her dream, pop-culture-inspired wedding, carrying a bag that’s as memorable as the metal vows and the rock-and-roll first dance.

This limited-edition collection is all about Lung’s world of “The Monsters.” Quirky, mischievous little characters like Labubu, Zimomo, and King Mon take over Moynat’s signature M Canvas on totes, hobo bags, cardholders, even charms. They started as storybook figures with a Nordic folklore twist and grew into a global art toy phenomenon.

(Courtesy Moynat)

And this isn’t just a cute crossover. It’s where high art collides with Parisian luxury. Lung, repped by Takashi Murakami’s Kaikai Kiki Gallery, brings a sharp contemporary edge to Moynat’s craftsmanship. The pieces are playful, slightly rebellious, and still perfectly chic for upscale events.

The campaign, starring Michelle Yeoh, Tony Leung, and Carine Roitfeld, plus a social shoutout from Blackpink’s Lisa, makes it clear this is a true fashion moment being embraced by the some of the most fashion-forward celebrities from around the world.

(Lisa / Courtesy Moynat)

About Kasing Lung

Hong Kong–born Kasing Lung started collaborating with How2work in 2011, releasing storybooks and collectible figures before creating “The Monsters” in 2015. Labubu alone now exists in more than 700 variations. Lung splits his time between Hong Kong and Belgium and continues to collaborate with global brands and exhibit his work internationally.

(Courtesy Moynat)

About Moynat

Moynat is one of Paris’s heritage luxury houses, known for its leather goods and signature M Canvas. Its pieces are available in a handful of boutiques worldwide and blend classic craftsmanship with a modern edge.

(Courtesy Moynat)

The first Moynat x Kasing Lung drop lands in early October, timed with the 10th anniversary of “The Monsters.” Brides who want one need to move fast: the capsule will be available only in select boutiques from late 2025 through early 2026.