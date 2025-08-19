First Look: The Unveiled Heart Collection by Selkie

Designing wedding gowns has always been part of Kimberly Gordon’s story. “Even at the age of 12 I was sketching from bridal magazines,” the founder and creative director of Selkie says. With the newest collection called Unveiled Heart, Selkie leans further into bridal couture. The focus is on meeting brides where they are. Smaller weddings, more personal aesthetics. Ceremonies in backyards or courthouses. Moments that are about intimacy instead of spectacle.

The idea started when Gordon saw how many brides were choosing Selkie’s Waltz gown. “These weddings felt private, deeply meaningful and less about grandiosity,” she recalls. “They celebrated the couple themselves, their connection. Their personalities. That sparked this collection, Unveiled Heart.” The name is a nod to the intimacy of romance novels and the vulnerability of showing your heart to one person.

The gowns are shaped for brides who want beauty that feels easy and natural. Gordon says she thought of early 20th century weddings. Homemade cakes, cotton dresses, simple celebrations. These new gowns carry that ease but still provide a sense of volume and drama.

Several designs reach back to history for inspiration. The Antoinette gown first appeared on Selkie’s Fall Libertine runway. Its corseted bodice and cotton fabric were drawn from Marie Antoinette’s simpler dresses at Petit Trianon, when she would escape court life for something lighter. The Degas gown looks to the ballerinas of that era, their elegance and movement. Then there’s Cupid, introduced around Valentine’s Day. “It has a playful, romantic feel,” Gordon explains. “It’s full of frills and channels a 1990s shabby chic vibe, reminiscent of Pamela Anderson.”

Freedom is the idea at the center of the collection. Gordon doesn’t want brides boxed in by trends or pressured into gowns that don’t feel like them. “Many brides tend to choose gowns based on body type or current trends, rather than reflecting who they are as people,” she says. “We’re less about trends and more about celebrating romantic periods, romantic ideas, and ultimately identity.” She wants dresses that let brides laugh and dance. Maybe even jump in the ocean at the end of the night. “Our gowns are made to tug at the heartstrings and make you feel amazing, but in a way that’s practical and fun.”

Accessibility is another factor in the designs. Every gown is offered up to size 6X. Gordon and her team design with different body shapes in mind from the very start. “We really think through how different bodies will move and feel in a gown,” she explains. How fabric falls, how a corset rests on larger busts, how a dress can skim hips without losing comfort. “This is such a special moment in a person’s life, and we want to be there for them,” says Gordon, “Your body size isn’t offensive, and it shouldn’t ever be treated as such.”

Unveiled Heart is romantic and pragmatic. A reminder that bridal fashion doesn’t need to be extravagant to feel extraordinary.

About Selkie

Founded in 2018, Selkie is a Los Angeles fashion house built around whimsy, romance and inclusivity. The brand became known for its voluminous Puff Dress and has since expanded into ready-to-wear, occasion and now bridal. Gordon’s designs pull from history and fantasy but are made for the present, offering playful elegance in a size range that runs through 6X. At its core Selkie is about joy, imagination and making beauty available to everyone.

