From Afterparty to Altar: Galia Lahav’s “Sweeney” Gown Is a Bridal Silhouette Without Boundaries

First conceived in black lace as guest attire for Sydney Sweeney to wear at Jeff Bezos’ and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice nuptials, Galia Lahav’s custom couture “Sweeney” gown made its first appearance in white last month, joining the house’s Fall 2026 Couture collection on the runway at New York Bridal Fashion Week.

The custom black gown Sweeney debuted during the final sendoff event of Bezos’ and Sánchez’s three-day wedding extravaganza is now making its move from the afterparty to the aisle. Recast in bridal white, “Sweeney” reemerges as a defining look in Keepsake, the house’s latest bridal collection.

Featuring a corseted bodice, intricate lacework and a figure-accentuating peplum, the gown embraces the hallmarks that distinguish Galia Lahav’s aesthetic. It’s an interplay of Old Hollywood glamour, opulent romanticism and modern sensuality executed with signature craftsmanship and precision.

To head designer Sharon Sever, the decision to fold Sweeney’s custom look into this season’s collection “felt so natural.” As he explains, the gown “represents everything we stand for: powerful women, modern couture, bold designs and the effortless blend between sensuality and romance.”

Sweeney’s original black version was created specifically as an eveningwear interpretation of boudoir for the newlyweds’ “Dolce Notte” (“sweet night”) themed event in Venice, Italy last June.

The design’s “natural,” as Sever put it, consonance and counterbalance between “sensuality” and “romance” underscores Galia Lahav’s ongoing dialogue between classic sophistication and modern boldness. It’s an illustration of the modern bridal landscape where the lines between sensuality and romance, eveningwear and bridal tradition, continue to blur in service of something more authentic: a bride defined not by a historical role, but by the modern woman wearing the gown.