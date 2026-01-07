How Designer Nadia Manjarrez Created Venus Williams’ Wedding Dress in Only Six Weeks

In December, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and Italian actor Andrea Preti formalized their union in a week-long wedding celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, following an intimate September ceremony in Ischia, Italy. The Palm Beach festivities spanned six days of family-first moments, from a yacht outing hosted by Venus’ sister, Serena Williams, to boudoir-themed bridal showers and relaxed poolside gatherings at the couple’s home, before culminating in a courthouse wedding and a larger ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, as reported by Vogue.

Throughout the week, Williams changed outfits frequently, all tailored to different moments on the itinerary. The lineup included custom designs for the bridal shower, a halter gown worn to a romantic Miami dinner and a Morilee New York dress selected for the private courthouse vows. Among those carefully chosen looks was a bespoke gown by New York City–based designer Nadia Manjarrez, a piece created under compressed circumstances that mirrored the pace of the wedding week and came at a significant period in the designer’s own life.

A Call Six Weeks Before the Wedding

Manjarrez was approached by Williams’ team roughly six weeks before the Palm Beach celebration, a narrow window for a fully custom bridal gown. In bridal terms, that timeline leaves little room for revision and requires clarity early. According to Manjarrez, the pace shaped the project in a productive way. “The compressed timeline actually forced a lot of clarity,” she explains. “Venus was very decisive about what she wanted, which made the process incredibly fluid. There was no second-guessing.” With the major design decisions settled during the first fitting, the team was able to move forward with focus and direction.

From a technical standpoint, the constraints were considerable. The team was developing custom fabric while working with measurements from someone they had not yet met in person. Each choice needed to support both the look and the delivery date. “We had to be very careful with how we approached each decision,” Manjarrez says. “Every choice had to support the craftsmanship and the experience.” The shared priority was delivering the gown on schedule without sacrificing quality, a focus that allowed the team to work efficiently while maintaining the standards expected of bespoke work.

A First Fitting Marked by Personal Milestones

The first fitting coincided with Manjarrez’s birthday and her 39th week of pregnancy. It was not something she anticipated, but it became a defining moment in the project. “I didn’t really stop to question whether I could do it,” she says. “I just pushed through the way I do with any other project.” She credits the support of her team, including her husband and mother, for allowing her to stay focused. They managed logistics and care so she could remain present for the work itself.

After the initial fitting, Manjarrez concentrated on structure. With her due date approaching, she worked to articulate every element of the gown so the team could continue without interruption. “Getting everything out of my head before baby Teo arrived was important,” she says. Design priorities, construction details and sequencing were clearly outlined, allowing the team to proceed smoothly. Approvals were handled collaboratively, with Manjarrez reviewing key details and offering final sign-offs as needed.

A Final Fitting With a Fitting Finale

A few days before the second and final fitting in early December, Manjarrez returned to the studio in person for the first time after giving birth. By then, the gown was largely complete. The final fitting, which she attended with her newborn son, focused on refinement rather than revision. Adjustments were finalized efficiently and the dress was ready for its place within Williams’ broader wedding wardrobe.

For Manjarrez, the project represents more than a high-profile commission. “This dress represents a moment where everything overlapped,” she reflects, pointing to the convergence of career, family and growth that shaped the experience. Within a wedding plan defined by thoughtful pacing and clear priorities, the gown stands as a record of trust, collaboration and a process shaped by the sweet surprises and little miracles that bring joy to everyday living.