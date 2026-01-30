BuzzBallz—Yes, BuzzBallz—Is Auctioning a $35K Pink Diamond to Promote Its Newest Flavor

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

This Valentine’s Day, BuzzBallz is raising the stakes on romance. To celebrate the launch of this women-owned brand’s newest flavor, Pink Lemonsqueezy, the company is auctioning off a custom engagement ring featuring a 9-carat lab-grown pink diamond — a bold alternative to the usual flowers-and-candy routine.

Weddings & Celebrations Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

The statement piece is set inside a custom, bedazzled mini BuzzBallz mold modeled after the Pink Lemonsqueezy container. Designed to mirror the brand’s signature round shape and over-the-top style, the ring delivers major sparkle with unmistakable BuzzBallz flair. And before you scoff too loudly, the ring is valued at $35,000!

(Courtesy Sazerac)

According to the company’s recent press release, the Pink Lemonsqueezy engagement ring is made for couples ready to take both their relationship and their love of BuzzBallz to the next level.

Advertisement

“Every main squeeze deserves the best, and at BuzzBallz, ‘the best’ means going bigger and brighter than anyone asked for,” said Jess Scheerhorn, Vice President of BuzzBallz. “We wanted Pink Lemonsqueezy’s launch to reflect our larger-than-life energy — from the ring’s pink hue and iconic shape to a moment only a true BuzzBallz power couple could pull off.”

(Courtesy Sazerac)

The ring will be auctioned on eBay beginning February 3 at 10 a.m. EST, with opening bids starting at $2.14. The auction closes February 10 at 10 a.m. EST, giving one lucky bidder the chance to propose with a truly one-of-a-kind piece in hand. The ring and matching box will ship by February 13, 2026, with proceeds benefiting a heart-related charitable cause.