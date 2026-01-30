Advertisement
BuzzBallz—Yes, BuzzBallz—Is Auctioning a $35K Pink Diamond to Promote Its Newest Flavor

The Buzzballz can with ring in box.
(Courtesy Sazerac)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
This Valentine’s Day, BuzzBallz is raising the stakes on romance. To celebrate the launch of this women-owned brand’s newest flavor, Pink Lemonsqueezy, the company is auctioning off a custom engagement ring featuring a 9-carat lab-grown pink diamond — a bold alternative to the usual flowers-and-candy routine.

The statement piece is set inside a custom, bedazzled mini BuzzBallz mold modeled after the Pink Lemonsqueezy container. Designed to mirror the brand’s signature round shape and over-the-top style, the ring delivers major sparkle with unmistakable BuzzBallz flair. And before you scoff too loudly, the ring is valued at $35,000!

Valued at $35,000, the Pink Lemonsqueezy Engagement Ring is the ultimate statement piece for lovers
(Courtesy Sazerac)

According to the company’s recent press release, the Pink Lemonsqueezy engagement ring is made for couples ready to take both their relationship and their love of BuzzBallz to the next level.

“Every main squeeze deserves the best, and at BuzzBallz, ‘the best’ means going bigger and brighter than anyone asked for,” said Jess Scheerhorn, Vice President of BuzzBallz. “We wanted Pink Lemonsqueezy’s launch to reflect our larger-than-life energy — from the ring’s pink hue and iconic shape to a moment only a true BuzzBallz power couple could pull off.”

Set inside a custom, bedazzled mini BuzzBallz mold the 9-carat lab-grown pink diamond delivers show-stopping shine.
(Courtesy Sazerac)

The ring will be auctioned on eBay beginning February 3 at 10 a.m. EST, with opening bids starting at $2.14. The auction closes February 10 at 10 a.m. EST, giving one lucky bidder the chance to propose with a truly one-of-a-kind piece in hand. The ring and matching box will ship by February 13, 2026, with proceeds benefiting a heart-related charitable cause.

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

