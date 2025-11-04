Courthouse Weddings Are Making a Comeback: 20 Stylish Dresses and Outfits for a City Hall “I Do”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Courthouse weddings are no longer the low-key backup plan — they’ve become an intentional way to tie the knot. For many modern brides, a city hall or civil wedding offers a chance to skip the spectacle and focus on the moment itself. The setting is intimate, the timeline relaxed, and the fashion refreshingly streamlined.

This shift has created its own category of style. Courthouse wedding attire leans elegant but practical — refined enough for vows under marble columns, comfortable enough for cocktails right after. Think mini dresses, tailored jumpsuits, or a classic A-line silhouette. Courthouse wedding dresses with details like puffed sleeves, a halter neckline, or a boat neckline bring personality without overstatement, while a short skirt or clean wool fabric feels right for spring or cooler months alike.

Accessories complete the courthouse wedding outfit: a pair of pearls, a chic blazer, or simple heels can make the look feel polished but unplanned. With a trip to city hall instead of down the aisle, brides are embracing a laid-back approach to getting married while demonstrating that wedding attire for smaller civil ceremonies can still be as stylish, thoughtful, and unforgettable as any full-scale event.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best courthouse wedding outfits to shop now, city-ready looks that blend classic design and modern ease for your (little) big day.

Bagatelle Off-the-Shoulder Gathered Duchesse Silk-Satin Mini Dress by Vivienne Westwood

Handmade in England from duchesse silk-satin, this dress has a structured, corset-style bodice with a draped off-the-shoulder neckline and pleated skirt.

Crystal-Embellished Pleated Wool-Blend Crepe Mini Dress by Alessandra Rich

Made from wool-blend crepe, this dress is framed by puffed sleeves and has a dropped waist that gives way to a sharply pleated skirt.

Maves Dress

Made with sustainable fabraics, the Mave dress is an off the shoulder, long sleeve, mini dress that gives you shape without sacrificing comfort

Lucy Cold-Shoulder Mini Dress by Danielle Frankel

This ‘Lucy’ mini dress has grosgrain cold-shoulder straps. The tulle and cady bodice is overlaid with corded lace, and some of the blooms are raised for added texture.

the lucy dress by Dorian Frankel (Courtesy Net-A-Porter)

Accordion Cold-Shoulder Ribber Cotton and Silk-Blend Midi Dress by Liberowe

Made in London from cotton and silk-blend with a lightweight, airy handle. It’s artfully gathered along the bodice and has a shoulder-baring neckline complete with slim adjustable straps.

Luella Dress by Reformation

Made of organic Cotton, the Luella dress is designed to be fitted at bodice with an A-line skirt.

Features back smocking and a straight neckline.

Avon Dress by Reformation

This dress has a square neckline and is designed to have a slim fit throughout.

Ballerina Faux Pearl-Embellished Ruffled Taffeta Mini by Clio Peppiatt

This mini dress is cut in a body-hugging shape from lustrous taffeta and scattered with clusters of faux pearl beads. Inspired by styles from the Regency era, it has a square neckline that balances the full, ruffled skirt.

The Violet Tiered Satin-Twill Gown by Brandon Maxwell

This dress is cut from satin-twill and has a nipped-in waist and asymmetric overlay that creates a tiered design.

Norelle Mixed-Lace Pleated Maxi Dress by Milly

Milly’s Norelle maxi dress features a mix of delicate laces, a flattering strapless design, and a romantic peplum detail. The pleated lace skirt adds an elegant touch, while the back zipper closure ensures a perfect fit.

(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

Asymmetrical Open-Back Dress by Mango

The long sleeve provides an element of sophistication and elegance, while the asymmetrical back completes the design with an unexpected and appealing twist. Fitted, midi design with an asymmetric neckline. Long sleeves with zipped cuff. Side slit at hem and side zip closure.

Audrey Dress by Sau Lee

Featuring acrylic pearl front button closure, front pockets, tweed fabric with frayed trim.

Ang Skirt Set by All the Ways

Sold as a set, the top features a front button closure while the skirt has a side zip with hook and eye closure.

Strapless Fit & Flare Bubble Mini Dress by BHLDN

This short-and-sweet mini dress features a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette complemented by a strapless neckline and flouncy bubble hem.

Penelope High-Neck Open-Back Satin Maxi Dress by Sau Lee

The Penelope maxi dress by Sau Lee features a bias-cut satin design with a high neck, low-cut back, thigh-high slit with button detail, and dramatic sash at the back of the neck.

Blithe Flutter Sleeve Long Dress by Ulla Johnson

The Blithe Dress is crafted from white crepe with a satin underside. This midi dress has a round neckline framed by beautifully scalloped, fluttering sleeves and is adorned at the bust with tonal seam detailing. It has a slim fit and fastens in the back with a discreet back zipper.

(Courtesy Ulla Johnson)

Boss Lady Dress by Katie May

The boos lady dress features a front button closure, padded shoulders, and cape sleeves.

Cap-Sleeve Top & Mini Skirt Set by Mare Mare

This chic, coordinated look from Mare Mare features a flattering cap-sleeve top and a stylish mini skirt. Set includes pullover top and back-zip skirt.

