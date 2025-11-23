Galia Lahav’s Black Friday Sale Is Here—and It Includes Rare Discounts on Bridal, Eveningwear, and RTW

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

If you’ve been eyeing a Galia Lahav gown , on the hunt for an accessory to top off your wedding-day look, or coveting the perfect statement second look (or, if you have an upcoming winter wedding , gala, or end-of-year event on the horizon), the brand’s Black Friday sale is officially worth a look. The luxury label has rolled out a two-part event on its official website, galialahav.com , and the savings are unusually strong for a house that rarely marks pieces down.

The Pre-Sale Event Happening Now

November 19th–November 26th

As of yesterday, there’s an online pre-sale event underway that offers an extra 20% off all final-sale items when you use limited-time coupon code “GLBF20” through next Wednesday, November 26th. These pieces are marked final sale and not returnable, but the additional discount makes this opportunity especially appealing if there’s a piece you’ve already had on your wish list for some time.

If you’re feeling hesitant about committing to fit and sizing given the no-return policy, the pre-sale selection does notably contain an assortment of both fun and elegant accessories, like gloves and chokers, at discounted price points, as well. (Our top picks include the opera-length lace Anastacia Gloves , feather-trimmed satin Ariadne Gloves , and bow-adorned Galia Lahav x Cornelia James Jessica Gloves . Paired with a deep neckline, the statement Pearl Choker , embellished with a single long, dramatic strand of pearls in place of a pendant, is a uniquely elegant-yet-edgy choice.)

The Full Sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

November 27th–December 2nd

Then, from November 27th through December 2nd, the full Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale goes live. Expect markdowns on select bridal, eveningwear, and ready-to-wear styles . While some items—Couture, GALA veils and accessories, and made-to-order designs are excluded—everything else on the site is fair game. Plus, any of the regular, non-final-sale items marked down just for the duration of the sale still qualify for easy returns.