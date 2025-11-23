Advertisement
Galia Lahav’s Black Friday Sale Is Here—and It Includes Rare Discounts on Bridal, Eveningwear, and RTW

The Clara dress from Galia
(Courtesy Galia Lahav)
By Kevin Spencer
LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

If you’ve been eyeing a Galia Lahav gown, on the hunt for an accessory to top off your wedding-day look, or coveting the perfect statement second look (or, if you have an upcoming winter wedding, gala, or end-of-year event on the horizon), the brand’s Black Friday sale is officially worth a look. The luxury label has rolled out a two-part event on its official website, galialahav.com, and the savings are unusually strong for a house that rarely marks pieces down.

A white fur wrap by Galia Lahav
(Courtesy Galia Lahav)
The Pre-Sale Event Happening Now

November 19th–November 26th

As of yesterday, there’s an online pre-sale event underway that offers an extra 20% off all final-sale items when you use limited-time coupon code “GLBF20” through next Wednesday, November 26th. These pieces are marked final sale and not returnable, but the additional discount makes this opportunity especially appealing if there’s a piece you’ve already had on your wish list for some time.

If you’re feeling hesitant about committing to fit and sizing given the no-return policy, the pre-sale selection does notably contain an assortment of both fun and elegant accessories, like gloves and chokers, at discounted price points, as well. (Our top picks include the opera-length lace Anastacia Gloves, feather-trimmed satin Ariadne Gloves, and bow-adorned Galia Lahav x Cornelia James Jessica Gloves. Paired with a deep neckline, the statement Pearl Choker, embellished with a single long, dramatic strand of pearls in place of a pendant, is a uniquely elegant-yet-edgy choice.)

White gloves by Galia Lahav
(Courtesy Galia Lahav)
The Full Sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

November 27th–December 2nd

Then, from November 27th through December 2nd, the full Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale goes live. Expect markdowns on select bridal, eveningwear, and ready-to-wear styles. While some items—Couture, GALA veils and accessories, and made-to-order designs are excluded—everything else on the site is fair game. Plus, any of the regular, non-final-sale items marked down just for the duration of the sale still qualify for easy returns.

If you’re shopping for a wedding (or wedding event) look or something formal for the holidays, this is one of the rare moments when Galia Lahav actually goes on sale—and it’s not one you should miss.

