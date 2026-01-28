Don't Miss
Wedding Shopping

Non-White Wedding Dresses for Brides Who Want to Embrace Authenticity on Their Wedding Day

Two non-white bridal designs by KYHA Studios and Moda Operandi
(KYHA Studios | Moda Operandi )
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
Not long ago, most brides were still expected to follow tradition and walk down the aisle in some version of white, ivory, or cream. While alternative colors have always existed on the margins, they were often treated as niche, unconventional, or reserved for second looks. Over the past few years, that has begun to change in a visible way, with more designers, retailers, and brides embracing wedding dresses in soft pastels, rich jewel tones, metallics and even bold prints.

Modern weddings are becoming more personal and less bound by tradition. Brides today are more likely to choose colors that reflect their style, culture, or setting, whether that means blush, champagne, blue, gold, or something entirely unexpected. These non-white wedding dresses offer alternatives for brides who want something different without sacrificing elegance, craftsmanship or occasion-worthy design.

KYHA Studios Dupre Gown in Sage

An off-shoulder, relaxed fit and flare silhouette cut from a linear sequined fabrication. Ideal for a statement first look or party-ready second, Dupre delivers minimalism and maximalism in equal measure.

View At KYHA
The Dupre gown in sage by KYHA
(Courtesy KYHA Studios)
KYHA Bride Elara Gown in Silver

The Elara gown is crafted from an all-over sequin that catches and reflects light. Boasting a straight strapless neckline, full length skirt with left hand side split and internal corset for a close fit, Elara is a hot take on a glittering aesthetic.

View At KYHA
The Elara gown by KYHA
(Courtesy KYHA Studios)

Magda Butrym Sculptural Asymmetrical Maxi Dress in Black

A narrow, ankle-length dress with sculptural silhouette. The design features a dramatic asymmetrical structure at the bodice with a wide, elevated neckline and open back down to the waist. Deep pleats contour the front, creating dimensional shape, while the internal waistband is secured with lingerie-style closures for added support.

View At Magda Butrym
The black maxi dress by Magda Butrym
(Courtesy Magda Butrym)
The Sei Strappy Diaphanous Gown in Smog

THE SEI is an L.A.–based luxury ready-to-wear brand focused on creating thoughtful, polished yet seductive pieces designed by women, for women, across generations and lifestyles. This sheer chiffon dress is crafted from 100% silk with a partial lining, features a hidden side zipper closure, and is dry-clean only, offering a lightweight, refined silhouette with subtle structure.

View At Forward
The strappy gown in smog by SEI
(Courtesy Forward)

Vivienne Westwood Crêpe Satin Corset Gown

This pink crêpe satin corset gown by Vivienne Westwood is crafted in the UK from a stretch acetate blend, features a partially lined silk-blend interior and a zipped back closure, and is designed for a structured yet fluid fit.

View At Mytheresa
The satin pink gown by Vivienne Westwood
(Courtesy Mytheresa)
Rodarte Silk Crepe Bias Maxi Dress

This Rodarte silk crepe maxi dress is cut on the bias from fluid 100% silk, features a sharp V-neck softened by a scarf detail, and is finished with a concealed zip for a sleek Spring ’26 silhouette.

View At Moda Operandi
The green silk crepe dress by Rodarte
(Courtesy Moda Operandi)

Maticevski Synergies Off-The-Shoulder Paneled Crepe Gown

The ‘Synergies’ gown is a striking evening dress made from bonded crepe detailed with textured panels that cascade along the off-shoulder neck and down the front of the skirt. The train at the back adds a dose of drama.

View At Moda Operandi
The black synergies gown
(Courtesy Moda Operandi)
Maticevski Rosselli Front-Slit Gown

This Maticevski Rosselli gown features a slim, sleeveless silhouette with a draped neckline and front side slit, crafted in Australia from smooth polyester in a rich berry-cinnamon hue and finished with a concealed zip for Pre-Fall ’26.

View At Moda Operandi
The Rosselli front slit gown.
(Courtesy Moda Operandi)

Marmar Halim Ruched Duchess Satin Column Gown

This sleek column gown is crafted from pleated duchess satin with a lustrous ribbon cape trailing down the back, featuring a concealed zip closure and a polished Spring/Summer ’26 silhouette.

View At Moda Operandi
Ruched Duchess Satin Column Gown by Marmar Halim
(Courtesy Moda Operandi)
Marmar Halim Exclusive Roseya Draped Hand-Pleated Satin Gown

This Marmar Halim Roseya gown is crafted from 100% silk in a soft butter-yellow hue, featuring hand-pleated draping, bow straps, and a zip-back closure for an elegant Pre-Fall ’25 silhouette.

View At Moda Operandi
The yellow roseya dress my Marmar Halim
(Courtesy Moda Operandi)

Retrofête Vespera Lace Gown

This retrofête Vespera Lace Dress is crafted from lightweight polyester with a matching lining, features a hidden back zip and eyelet closure, and offers a fitted lace silhouette with a refined, modern finish.Select 60 more words to run Humanizer.

View At Forward
The Vespera black lace dress by Retrofete
(Courtesy Forward)
AKNVAS Henriette Ruffle Gown in Burgundy

This AKNVAS Henriette Ruffle Gown is crafted from midweight taffeta with a layered ruffle skirt, decorative shoulder bows, and a front slit, featuring a hidden back zipper and self-tie closure for a dramatic, statement-making silhouette.

View At Forward
The ruffle gown in Bergundy by AKNVAS
(Courtesy Forward)

LoveShackFancy Alliara Dress

This LoveShackFancy Alliara Dress is crafted from heavyweight chiffon with tiered ruffle detailing and a partial lining, featuring a one-shoulder silhouette with a tie strap and a hidden side zip for a romantic, flowing fit.

View At Revolve
The citron one shoulder gown by Loveshackfancy
(Courtesy Forward)
