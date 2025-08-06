Labubu Dolls Get the Bridal Treatment With Custom Gowns from David’s Bridal

Labubu dolls are a cultural phenomenon created by Pop Mart. Many brides want custom wedding dresses for their dolls as a unique keepsake, photo prop, or gift for their wedding party. David’s Bridal’s designers can recreate virtually any wedding dress style in miniature, from classic ball gowns to modern minimalist designs or colored wedding dresses.

To get started customers can contact David’s Bridal customer service or visit a local store. The team will work with the client to create the perfect miniature replica. The process typically takes 4-6 weeks to complete depending on the complexity of the design.

(Courtesy David’s Bridal)

David’s Bridal uses high-quality miniature fabrics such as silk, satin, tulle and lace. These are scaled appropriately for the 10-inch dolls. Each custom outfit is meticulously handcrafted, ensuring exceptional quality and attention to detail. Miniature beading, crystals and pearls can also be added to match a full-size gown.

The custom-made outfits are designed to fit authentic Labubu dolls from Pop Mart. The garments include easy-to-use closures, allowing them to be dressed and undressed without damage. The custom service is available as a standalone purchase, so a customer does not need to purchase a full-size wedding dress to order a miniature one.

(Courtesy David’s Bridal)

About David’s Bridal

For over 70 years, David’s Bridal has been a trusted leader in the bridal industry, dedicated to helping every bride find her perfect dress. Known for its wide selection, affordable pricing and inclusive approach, the company has grown into a well-known name for weddings, proms and other special occasions.

About Labubu / Pop Mart

Labubu is a beloved character created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung as part of his “The Monsters” series. Labubu is a mischievous elf character with large, jagged teeth and pointed ears. The dolls are produced and distributed by Pop Mart, a global designer toy brand. Pop Mart is famous for its blind box collectible figures, which have cultivated a huge following among collectors worldwide.