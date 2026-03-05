Top Jewelers Weigh In Why Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s Ring Is Sparking a Huge 2026 Engagement Trend

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy craze is officially upon us. Sparked due to Ryan Murphy’s wildly popular show Love Story, interest in the iconic couple is off the charts. With fresh interest in their relationship, their style, and the ongoing hold that 1990s minimalism still has on fashion and bridal culture, the couple has become a major reference point again for a new generation.

Across social media, Carolyn’s style especially has become shorthand for a certain kind of restraint: sleek tailoring, unfussy beauty, monochromatic florals and a wedding look that, 30 years later, still seems surprisingly modern.

That interest has landed on one of the most distinctive parts of her style: her sapphire and diamond eternity band. At a time when many couples are rethinking the traditional solitaire, the ring stands out because it feels personal rather than performative. Its lower profile, colored stones and understated elegance are helping drive interest in engagement rings that feel intimate, design-minded and less expected.

For couples drawn to that same sensibility, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s ring is still a compelling reference point. To understand why the sapphire and diamond eternity band continues to resonate, I spoke with jewelry designers and experts about its lasting appeal and the ways it is shaping engagement ring choices now.

Why The Ring Still Reads As Quiet Luxury

Part of the reason this ring still resonates is because of how understated it is. Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s style has long been associated with polish that never looks like it is trying too hard, and her sapphire and diamond eternity band fits naturally into that legacy. Instead of making a statement through size or spectacle, it exemplifies the larger bridal trend of quiet luxury through proportion, color and restraint.

“White diamonds set against deep blue sapphires have long signaled enduring elegance, from the Kennedys to Princess Diana. A pairing that transcends eras, immune to trend,” mentions Azature Pogosian, jewelry designer and founder of Azature. “A quiet departure from the oversized solitaire, it speaks to a new language of luxury, which is refined, intentional, and unmistakably modern. Less about size. More about presence. A modern couple’s answer to quiet power!”

Why It Feels Current And Classic At Once

The appeal is not just visual either. Designers say a lot of clients are looking for rings that are easier to wear and better suited to real life than a traditional high-set solitaire. That practicality, combined with the ring’s timelessness, is a big part of why this look keeps coming back around.

“Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s engagement ring proved that color, specifically the deep, timeless blue of a sapphire, can be just as classic as a diamond. It’s about moving away from the performance of a large center stone and toward creating a piece that feels inherited, even if it’s brand new!” notes Carter Eve, jewelry designer and founder of Carter Eve Jewelry. “I actually designed ‘The Carolyn’ (an alternating diamond and sapphire eternity band) specifically in response to this surge in interest.”

Why The Symbolism Lands So Strongly Now

There is also a deeper reason the style still connects. As engagement rings become more individualized, couples are paying more attention to what a ring says about the relationship itself, not just whether it fits a familiar formula. An eternity band, with its continuous line of stones, naturally carries that kind of symbolism.

“When John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed with a platinum band set with alternating diamonds and sapphires, it quietly challenged the dominance of the single solitaire. It felt personal, refined, and understated rather than flashy,” remarks Olivia Landau, CEO and founder of The Clear Cut. “Today, more couples are embracing eternity bands or nontraditional designs as engagement rings. The continuous circle of stones symbolizes permanence, while the mix of diamonds and colored gemstones adds individuality without excess.”

That sense of continuity is part of what gives the ring its emotional pull. Rather than focusing everything on one center stone, the design spreads the attention across the whole band, which can make the symbolism feel a little more expansive and partnership-focused.

“One of the most compelling ways Carolyn Bessette’s ring continues to inspire couples today is through its sense of continuity. An eternity band, with sapphires and diamonds encircling the finger in an unbroken line, places emphasis on the relationship itself rather than a single focal point,” adds Logan Hollowell, designer, founder, and CEO of Logan Hollowell Jewelry. “There is something deeply symbolic about that choice, because it reflects partnership as ongoing, evolving, and shared. It expanded the definition of what an engagement ring could look like, not by rejecting tradition, but by gently widening it.”

How It Reframes Tradition Without Rejecting It

What makes the ring feel especially relevant now is that it steps away from convention without looking like it is trying too hard to rebel against it. It still comes across as classic and elegant, but it also leaves room for a more personal version of what an engagement ring can look like.

“Carolyn’s sapphire and diamond eternity band is inspiring couples to rethink what an engagement ring can be. By skipping a traditional center stone, the ring emphasizes proportion, balance, and personal meaning over size or status,” declares Alison Chenla, creative director and designer of Alison Lou. “It shows that understated designs can feel both elegant and modern, encouraging couples to explore lower-profile settings, colored stones, or unique shapes that speak to their story.”

Lastly, experts suggest that the minimalist Carolyn Bessette-inspired wedding bands are going to continue to stay popular. According to them, engaged couples are increasingly prioritizing their personal tastes over established and expected tradition.

“Carolyn’s engagement ring has that understated taste that feels very relevant right now. It’s more important for couples to show genuine taste than to choose something flashy or overly traditional. The idea of choosing personal style over spectacle really resonates with couples today,” adds Isabella Nyman, wedding planner at Isabella’s Event.