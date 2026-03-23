The ‘Carolyn Bessette Effect’ is Reviving This Dramatic 90’s Bridal Gown Style

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Carolyn Bessette’s iconic 1996 bridal look is having a major second life thanks to the FX hit ‘Love Story.’ For her wedding to John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn wore a custom gown conceptualized by her close friend, designer Narciso Rodriguez, who was then at fashion house Cerruti.

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The minimalist wedding dress Rodriguez designed for Bessette was a departure from the over-the-top bridal gowns that were trending during the 90s. Hers was a minimalist, bias-cut silk crepe slip dress with a soft cowl neckline, which complimented her non-traditional wedding ring perfectly.

While slip has never gone out of style, it’s becoming a popular trend with a new generation of brides.

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“Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy made a cultural statement that we’re still talking about nearly 30 years later, her dress is one of the most iconic of the last century. The modern bride has internalized that lesson: true confidence doesn’t need embellishment,” declares Justin Warshaw, CEO and creative director of Justin Alexander. “We’re seeing growing interest in clean silhouettes across our portfolio, and I’m genuinely intrigued to watch how the renewed fascination with Carolyn’s look continues to translate into more relaxed, effortless bridal dressing.”

To uncover why modern couples are opting for sleek, 90s-inspired silhouettes, I consulted leading fashion designers and wedding experts.

(Justin Alexander)

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A Slip Dress For Weddings Embodies Authenticity And Timelessness

According to top fashion designers, couples are choosing minimalist outfits because they’re attracted to their enduring charm and simplicity. Brides and grooms desire attire that they think won’t look dated in a few years.

“I think today’s bride is very drawn to authenticity and timelessness. There’s a real appreciation for gowns that don’t rely on excess embellishment but instead focus on impeccable fit, beautiful fabrication, and proportion,” says Shawne Jacobs, creative director and owner of Anne Barge. “I also think modern brides are thinking about their photos living forever. A clean, elegant silhouette feels just as modern twenty years from now as it does today.”

(Anne Barge)

A Minimalist Silhouette Showcases A Clarity of Vision And Intentional Simplicity

When it comes to wedding attire, experts also believe that modern brides and grooms are opting for intentional simplicity to tell their personal story more precisely.

“There is a quiet confidence in restraint that feels especially relevant right now. Carolyn Bessette’s bridal look endures because it was never about the dress alone, it was about clarity of vision and a refusal to overcomplicate a moment that is inherently meaningful,” says Bryan Rafanelli, founder and CEO of Rafanelli Events. “If there is one principle to take from this, it is intentional simplicity. When a couple chooses a paired back silhouette, every surrounding element matters more, from fabrication and fit to lighting, setting, and styling. The result is not minimal, it is precise, and that precision is what creates something truly unforgettable.”

Additionally, present-day couples want to be more mindful in regards to all elements of their wedding celebrations, including their outfits.

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“The emerging minimalist bridal choices are shifting towards an editorial and luxury approach without sacrificing significance. As the economy remains fragile and the middle market for weddings is dwindling, couples are being very cautious about excessive displays of wealth, opting for more respectful, private choices,” adds Irene Katzias, wedding planner at Irene + Co Events. “While an aesthetic may be the goal, these decisions are grounded in a mindful era.”

(Nicole Chan Photography and Video)

An Understated Wedding Dress Helps Reframe The Focus On The Couple And Their Special Day

According to leading planners, choosing a simplistic wedding dress also helps couples refocus the attention on themselves and the significance of their big day.

“The slip dress is always coming back because it never really goes out. It is clean, confident, and chic allowing it to always feel current,” declares Sydney Watters, style director at Watters Designs. “ What makes it so compelling is that it gives the bride room to do the talking, whether she leans into her personal tastes with styling like heirloom jewelry, an incredible veil, or even wedding details that make the whole look feel personal and ensure that the bride will steal the show.”

In addition, experts believe that an understated slip dress blends in more easily with the entire setting of their wedding, instead of standing out. This helps couples and planners craft a more cohesive vibe.

“What Carolyn Bessette captured in the ’90s was a kind of quiet confidence in bridal style. We’re seeing couples return to that philosophy across weddings as a whole. A slip dress has this beautiful, natural movement to it. It skims the body and moves effortlessly through a space, whether that’s a historic ballroom or an outdoor garden,” adds Samantha Curtis, owner, planner, and designer of Sarue Event Design. “Because the silhouette is so refined and understated, it allows the architecture, the setting, and the atmosphere of the wedding to become part of the story.”

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(Sabrina Photo Co. / Irene & Co. Events)

An Elegant Slip Dress Exhibits Quiet Luxury, Which Modern Couples Desire

As per the experts, in recent years, quiet luxury has become popular once again, and with it, effortless wedding attire back in the forefront.

“Minimalist gowns reflect the shift toward quiet luxury that has been made even more popular by the recent interest in Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s iconic style,” notes Melani Lust, owner of Melani Lust Photography. “This trend signals less of an interest in spectacle and ornament, and instead a deeper appreciation of beautiful fabric, impeccable tailoring, and a silhouette that feels effortless. When a bride feels comfortable and confident in what she is wearing, the photographs reflect that, and the emotions and connections can take center stage.”

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-inspired Wedding Attire Complements Different Body Types

Lastly, experts advise that the slip dress silhouette is garnering attention as it’s flattering for brides with different body types. Moreover, they suggest that a minimalist dress gives couples an opportunity to have fun and be bold with their accessories.

“The slip dress is basically a secret cheat code! It looks effortless, flatters every body type, and lets a marrier look insanely chic while pretending it took zero effort. The slip silhouette works on literally everyone, and it does not have to be white,” states Holly Gray, planner and designer at Anything But Gray Events. “And when the dress is chic, the accessories get to run the show. Chunky layered pearls, velvet opera gloves, a faux fur wrap, or an elevated statement headpiece that gives the modern marrier a wink to the 1930s, where the style originated, and now, to 90s nostalgic glamour.”

(Pronovias)