“They’re Entering Their Bridal Era”: Pantone Selects Cloud Dancer as 2026 Color of the Year

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The results are in as Pantone has named Cloud Dancer as its 2026 Color of the Year, marking the first time the company has selected a shade of white. The choice, described as soft and airy, signals a cultural shift toward clarity and a desire to reset. For the bridal industry, where white already carries deep design significance, this decision lands with unusual relevance.

Pantone frames Cloud Dancer as a tone that reduces visual noise and creates space for focus, and the bridal designers we reached out to immediately recognized its utility and possibility for their work. The shade sits between bright white and warm ivory, giving it a balanced quality that works well across different lighting, skin tones, and fabrics.

(Courtesy Pronovias)

Advertisement

Weddings & Celebrations Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Why Cloud Dancer Resonates With Bridal Designers

Internationally recognized bridal house Pronovias views the announcement as aligned with its aesthetic. “With its soft radiance and subtle warmth its clear nod to the elegance and purity found in bridal design. Pronovias cannot help but feel that Pantone has officially entered its bridal era,” says Nicala La Reau, Marketing Director North America. She notes that Cloud Dancer fits the shift toward quieter gowns that emphasize form and intention.

White has long existed on a broad spectrum within bridal fashion, from optical whites to warm ivories. Brittany Massey, Marketing Director at Allure Bridals, says Cloud Dancer fits naturally into this range because it brings balance. “Cloud Dancer’s soft, balanced ivory aligns with the fresh, nostalgic aesthetic our brides are embracing, perfectly complementing the return to vintage-inspired silhouettes. This tone also flatters across our inclusive size range and brings a sense of ease to the wedding day experience.” Her point underscores why the shade works for both clean silhouettes and more layered, textural gowns.

(Courtesy Allure)

Advertisement

Shafonne Myers, LA Times Studios contributor and founder of Pretty Pear Bride, also highlights the shade’s flattering qualities. “It is a soft white that feels luxe and modern. It does not wash you out. It does not fight with your undertones. It just lets you shine.” She notes that Cloud Dancer adapts easily to gowns, florals, or metallic styling, and appreciates that it highlights the wearer rather than competing with their features. To her, Cloud Dancer “steps back so you can step forward,” which she sees as essential for brides who want a shade that supports confidence.

(Courtesy Casablanca)

How Designers Plan to Use Pantone’s New White

Pantone notes that Cloud Dancer works across a range of fabrics, from light chiffon to more structured materials. That versatility aligns with how designers are approaching their collections in 2026. Katharine Polk, Designer and Creative Director of HOUGHTON, says the shade represents the softness that has been at the forefront of her brand’s vision of bridalwear . “Cloud Dancer reflects the modern softness we’ve championed for years,” she explains, adding that her clients in both bridal and ready to wear treat white as a clean and intentional styling choice.

Advertisement

Alexia Maria, Founder and Creative Director of Alexia Maria, also sees the shade as naturally aligned with her design philosophy. “It is timeless yet modern,” she says. “Soft yet bold.” She notes that Cloud Dancer elevates her silhouettes with a quiet confidence that supports rather than overshadows the wearer.

(Courtesy Alexia Maria)

A Soft White That Mirrors Evolving Wedding Trends

In their press release, Pantone connects Cloud Dancer with a renewed desire to simplify. That message parallels how many couples are shaping their weddings, favoring gowns and details that feel streamlined yet authentic to their unique sense of style. By selecting a white hue for the first time, Pantone has given designers a shade that fits the moment. In 2026 Cloud Dancer offers familiarity with an element of refreshed, creating space for designers and brides to interpret white in a way that feels current and confident.