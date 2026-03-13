Leading Experts Reveal How to Pull Off That Iconic JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Secret Wedding Vibe in 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Nearly 30 years later, JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s wedding on Cumberland Island, Georgia continues to be the blueprint for the anti-paparazzi aesthetic.

No red carpet rollout or epic backdrop. Just a short guest list, a quiet, candlelit ceremony, and one amazing ring. The photos that survived are part of the legend now, and they’ve become a reference point for couples who want their day to feel protected and restrained.

If Ryan Murphy’s Love Story sent you down the same wedding planning rabbit hole, you’re not alone. But the appeal isn’t “quiet luxury” as a trend to be chased. It’s the idea of a celebration that doesn’t perform for strangers, one that keeps its attention on the select circle of people who matter most in your life.

To translate that kind of private, understated elegance into something workable in 2026, I spoke with wedding planners and experts about how to build a wedding that feels intimate, intentional, and camera-resistant in all the right ways. Here’s what they recommend.

Be Intentional With Your Guest List And Define Your Private Circle

The first step to planning your private wedding is to thoughtfully decide how many guests you would like to have and who you would like to invite to the celebration. Despite the potential for hundreds of attendees, JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s ultra-private wedding only had 40 guests.

“Every wedding starts with a guest list, but intimate weddings start with a very intentional guest list. Couples put real thought into who is invited and who truly belongs there. The day becomes more about them and their story than producing a large event,” declares Stacey Rogan, founder and chief event officer of Rogan & Co. Events.

Experts advise carefully thinking about who you would like to invite or even tell about your private wedding celebrations. You want to be extra careful not to disappoint any close friends or family members.

“Even if it’s not a secret, feelings may be hurt if some people find out that they’re not in the private circle,” adds Nicole Chan, photographer at Nicole Chan Photo & Video. “Once there, acknowledge how special it is to have a small private celebration for those who are in attendance because it’s special to be able to express that appreciation to the small group.”

(Maxime Bernadin)

Whisk Your Guests Away To A Remote Location

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s super-secret wedding celebration was held at an extremely obscure location to keep it as under wraps as they could. If you’re trying to plan a private wedding celebration, experts agree choosing a venue in a remote location can be a great idea.

“Location is key! Hosting a private wedding celebration is all about picking a secluded venue hidden away from the rest of the world. Be prepared to provide detailed directions or a shuttle service to your wedding location for your guests,” states Kaci VanderHoek, lead photographer at Kaci Lou Photography.

Wedding planners suggest following JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s route and choosing a beautiful island to host your private nuptials.

“Take your guests and your wedding to a place that is more remote in order to bring your guests on an intimate journey together,” says Samantha Leenheer, creative director and principal planner at House of Joy. “We love leaning into islands, such as Mackinac Island in Michigan, with its quaint chapels, horse-drawn carriages, and sweeping lake views. Bringing guests to a remote location brings privacy with the luxury of the destination.”

(Kaci Lou Photography)

Carefully Select A Venue With Character For A Wedding That Speaks Quiet Luxury

As per the experts, while choosing your wedding venue, opt for a space with personality instead of a blank slate.

“One of the most powerful ways to channel that quiet luxury energy is by choosing a location that feels meaningful but discreet. Instead of a grand ballroom, think a private home, a tucked-away coastal inn, or a historic chapel that feels discovered rather than advertised,” states wedding planner Jove Meyer. “When the setting already has soul and character, the celebration naturally feels intimate, elegant, and effortlessly chic. Less moments for social media and more moments filled with meaning is the way.”

...Or Have a Backyard Wedding Celebration

Another excellent option is to host the wedding celebrations in your own home or backyard. It doesn’t get any more private than the venue being your own private residence that hums with your lived-in authenticy.

“Hosting your closest family and friends at your private residence can be such a beautiful way to achieve an intimate, private wedding setting. The location of the celebration can create a really intentional, classic aesthetic that feels like a slow-motion romance,” adds Michelle Jackson, owner and photographer at Bambino International.

(Brandon Kidd Photography / Courtesy Bridal Bliss)

Carefully Plan The Entire Guest Experience

Since you’re hosting an intimate private wedding, you will have the flexibility of planning the entire guest experience for the attendees. Experts recommend bringing in customized details to make it particularly memorable for guests.

“The key to a memorable and intimate private wedding is to nail the overall guest experience. From the initial invitation to a warm welcome on-site, through the festivities to the last goodbye, if you can make your guests feel considered, comfortable, wowed with personalized details, and taken care of, I can assure you that they will never forget it,” mentions Nora Sheils, founder of Bridal Bliss. “Hospitality, functional design with attention to detail, and planning so that you anticipate needs before your guests even have them are the keys to success!”

Opt For A Professional String Quartet To Set The Mood For The Celebration

Instead of adding more décor, lighting tricks, or “moments,” consider one upgrade that does a lot of work at once: live music. A professional string quartet can set the tone without competing for attention.

“Carolyn Bessette’s iconic style was a statement about investing in quality and supporting designers whose values she believed in. For weddings, that means choosing fewer elements, but ones of exceptional quality,” remarks Ariana Straznicky-Packer, owner of Ariana Strings. “For ceremony and cocktail hour music, book a professional string quartet that thoughtfully curates the soundtrack for your wedding day, featuring songs and artists that reflect your love story and the one you’re shaping for your future together!”

Take Time Out For Quiet Moments With Your Partner

This tends to be one of the biggest regrets of married couples looking back on their wedding, but larger weddings can make it difficult to get some time alone. Thankfully, one of the biggest advantages of hosting a private wedding is that you can spend quality alone time with your partner, whether that be a private vow exchange or a few moments of solitude together between events.

“In general, take the time to really enjoy your day. For a first look, for example, plan a private exchange of vows just the two of you,” notes photographer Maxime Bernadin. “On a large wedding, it’s often tricky with the rush and guests around, but with a small guest list, these intimate moments are entirely possible and create truly unforgettable memories.”