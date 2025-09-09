“Less Sparkle, But More Soul”: Inside the World of Old Mine Cut Diamonds

Voice comes from the use of AI. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift, the world’s attention naturally went to her ring. At its center was not the most common diamond cut of today but an old mine cut diamond, a historic diamond cut with vintage charm that dates back centuries. With its squarish shape, high crown, small table and large open culet, the mine cut diamond carries the romance of another era. Now, thanks to Swift’s trendsetting, interest in antique diamonds is surging and many couples are curious about this storied cut.

The Allure of Historic Cuts

The Term Old Mine Cut: Origins and Meaning

The term old mine cut refers to a diamond cut that rose to prominence in the 18th and 19th centuries. Diamond cutters shaped these stones by hand long before modern technology could create a standardized and unified look. The result was a cut diamond with a cushion or square shape, rounded corners, brilliant cut facets and a greater total depth than the round brilliant cut that dominates modern engagement rings today.

Sofia Kaman, founder of Sofia Kaman Jewelry, explains the origins. “Around the 1700s the main source of diamond mining was Brazil. These stones were cut in the technology of the day, which were often early brilliant cuts. When diamonds were later discovered in South Africa and new cutting methods advanced, the older Brazilian stones became known as ‘old mine’ cuts. They had cushion outlines and chunkier faceting patterns.”

Hand-Cut Antique Diamonds With Historic Appeal

Because they were shaped without machines, old mine cut diamonds each carry a distinct personality. Carter Eve, owner and creative director of Carter Eve Jewelry, describes them as “imperfectly perfect.” She says, “Each one is slightly irregular, carrying the mark of the artisan’s hand. They were cut to glow under candlelight, not electric bulbs, which is why their fire feels warmer and more romantic.”

Old Mine Cut Diamond Shape and Sparkle Explained

Brilliant Cut Facets, High Crown and Large Culet

What sets old mine diamonds apart are their proportions. Eve explains, “They typically have 58 facets like today’s round brilliant, but the proportions are very different. You’ll see a high crown, a small table and a deep pavilion with a large, open culet you can often spot with the naked eye.”

Kaman echoes this point. “An old mine cut generally has a cushion shape with a taller crown and smaller table. The culet is visible from the top as either a white or black facet where light is escaping or reflecting back. That creates a mosaic-like contrast of dark and light.”

Old Mine Diamond Sparkle vs Round Brilliant Cut

Unlike the sharp sparkle of a round diamond, old mine cut diamonds produce broad, softer flashes of light. “Old mine cuts glow with broad, romantic flashes of fire,” Eve says. “Less sparkle, more soul.”

Kaman adds, “Well cut old mine stones do tend to exhibit a good amount of fire when light is broken into spectral colors. That makes them lively even if the sparkle feels different from a modern brilliant cut.”

Vintage Charm and Collectability of Antique Diamonds

Antique Diamonds With Soul

Collectors prize these stones not just for how they look but for their individuality. “These diamonds have always held a special place among jewelry connoisseurs and antique enthusiasts,” Eve says. “Their irregular shapes, hand-cut facets and soft glow give each stone a true personality.”

Kaman highlights another appeal: sustainability. “Old mine cut diamonds make the most sustainable option for a center stone. These diamonds are reclaimed and already in circulation, so no new mining is needed. That alone sets them apart from many modern stones.”

Slightly Asymmetrical Beauty

Because each mine cut diamond was made by hand, many are slightly asymmetrical. For Kaman that is part of the magic. “Sometimes it is the unusual proportions, atypical ratios and asymmetry that give a stone character. That variety is something I appreciate. It is also why no two old mine diamonds are ever the same.”

Why They’re Popular Again

Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Effect

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring has put this antique diamond cut firmly back in the spotlight. “Taylor Swift’s ring has triggered a cultural moment,” Eve says. “Searches for old mine cut diamonds surged nearly 10,000% overnight. Old mine cuts were always adored by collectors, but Taylor Swift has made them irresistible to everyone.”

Market Value and Rarity of Old Mine Diamonds

The rarity of old mine diamonds comes from the fact that no new antique stones are being created. Collectors are willing to pay premiums for examples with strong proportions, high crowns and large open culets. Eve notes that value is judged differently than with modern brilliants. “Sometimes they can be more affordable than a modern ideal cut but exceptional old mine cuts often command a premium.”

Kaman draws an important distinction. “Some old mine cut diamonds are genuine antiques mined and cut more than 100 years ago. Others are modern stones cut to replicate the antique faceting pattern. Actual antique stones are more rare and more valuable as time goes by.”

Settings and Style

Engagement Ring Settings for Old Mine Cut Diamonds

The cushion-like shape, high crown and open culet make old mine cut diamonds ideal for settings that highlight their uniqueness. “They sit beautifully in bezel settings or antique-inspired multi-prong settings,” Eve says. “I love a three stone ring with side stones, or a solitaire on a solid and slightly chunkier band.”

Kaman agrees that settings should embrace, not hide, irregularities. “A design that does not rely on extreme symmetry is often a better option for an antique stone. The right setting allows the character of the old mine cut diamond to shine.”

Care and Durability

Because many antique diamonds are set in antique jewelry, buyers should be mindful of durability. Eve notes, “They are just as durable as modern diamonds, but if you choose an antique ring remember that prongs and settings can sometimes be more delicate. Regular check-ups with a trusted jeweler are important.”

She adds that the open culet can be slightly more exposed to contact. “That does not make them fragile, but protective settings like a bezel or low prong can help safeguard the stone for everyday wear.”

Modern Alternatives

Contemporary Versions and Lab Grown

For those who want the engagement ring style of an old mine cut but not the limitations of rarity, modern diamond cutters can recreate the faceting pattern. Lab grown diamonds are also available in the old mine style with squarish shapes, rounded corners and larger facets.

Eve notes, “Even the lab created old mine cuts I have seen are more expensive than other lab grown cuts because of the demand. People are drawn to the look whether the stone is antique or not.”

Key Differences to Consider

While modern technology can replicate the shape and faceting pattern, collectors believe originals carry unmatched resonance. “Their worth is not just financial,” Eve says. “It is historical, cultural and emotional. They are living artifacts of jewelry-making history.”

Finding Your Dream Ring

Buying Advice for Antique and Modern Old Mine Diamonds

When choosing between a round brilliant cut and an old mine cut, the key differences come down to style, sparkle and story. The round brilliant cut offers a polished, standardized and unified look. The mine cut diamond offers vintage charm, individuality and a connection to history.

Kaman encourages clients to think about personality. “These old stones were not cut to calibrated sizes, but instead to make the best of the rough. That is why their slightly asymmetrical qualities stand out. They are perfect for someone who values uniqueness and does not mind a stone that breaks the rules.”

A Ring With History

For some, the allure of a dream ring is not in perfection but in story. Swift’s engagement ring shows how a historic diamond cut can be paired with modern design to create something timeless.

As Eve puts it, “When you hold one, you are not just looking at a diamond. You are holding a piece of history.”