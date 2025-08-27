Advertisement
Wedding Trends

5 Bridal Fashion Trends of 2025 Every Plus Size Bride Can Rock

Two Anthropologie plus-size bridal styles
(Anthropologie)
By Shafonne MyersContributor 

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Step into any bridal salon in 2025 and you’ll immediately feel it: fashion is shifting. No longer is the industry whispering about inclusivity. It’s finally starting to celebrate it.

The best part? The season’s hottest trends are not just runway ready they’re curve ready. As a plus size bridal expert who’s spent years reminding women that visibility is power I can confidently say: these five trends were made for us too.

Minimalist Wedding Dresses for Plus Size Brides

Willowby by Watters Morgana Satin Cowl-Neck A-Line Wedding Gown
Willowby by Watters Morgana Satin Cowl-Neck A-Line Wedding Gown
(Anthropologie)
Gone are the days when “minimalist” meant “boring.” This year’s version of minimalism is all about luxe fabrics, fluid draping and quiet sophistication. Imagine a sleek silk slip with just the right sheen or a structured satin gown with clean lines that let your beauty do the talking.

Why it works for plus-size brides:

Minimalist gowns create a timeless silhouette without the fuss. They skim instead of squeeze, they flow instead of fight and that kind of effortless confidence never goes out of style.

Jenny by Jenny Yoo Marnie Bias-Cut Satin V-Neck Scoop-Back Wedding Gown
Jenny by Jenny Yoo Marnie Bias-Cut Satin V-Neck Scoop-Back Wedding Gown
(Anthropologie)
Bridal Fashion Trend 2025: Statement Sleeves and Soft Draping

Jenny by Jenny Yoo Holden Off-The-Shoulder Corset Floral Lace Ball-Skirt Wedding Gown
Jenny by Jenny Yoo Holden Off-The-Shoulder Corset Floral Lace Ball-Skirt Wedding Gown
(Anthropologie)

Sleeves are stealing the spotlight in 2025. Think dramatic balloon sleeves, soft bishop shapes and delicate flutter designs that move like poetry. They’re equal parts romantic and fashion-forward.

Why it works for plus-size brides:

Sleeves balance proportions beautifully, add movement and create that “wow” factor without needing a single sequin. Bonus: they give you the option of coverage without compromising on style.

BHLDN Valerie Flutter-Sleeve Pleated Satin Wedding Gown
BHLDN Valerie Flutter-Sleeve Pleated Satin Wedding Gown
(Anthropologie)

Best Wedding Dress Silhouettes for Plus Size Brides

Jenny by Jenny Yoo Georgie Strapless Sweetheart Basque-Waist Bubble-Hem Wedding Gown
Jenny by Jenny Yoo Georgie Strapless Sweetheart Basque-Waist Bubble-Hem Wedding Gown
(Anthropologie)

The drop waist is back—and she’s looking better than ever. Basque waists (the ones that dip into a V below your natural waist) are also making a strong comeback, offering a nod to vintage glamour. Both styles elongate the body and spotlight curves in the most flattering way.

Why it works for plus-size brides:

These silhouettes sculpt the body without cinching it uncomfortably. They highlight hips, create length and serve major romance with a modern edge.

Jenny by Jenny Yoo Miriam Strapless Tulle Basque-Waist Ball-Skirt Wedding Gown
Jenny by Jenny Yoo Miriam Strapless Tulle Basque-Waist Ball-Skirt Wedding Gown
(Anthropologie)

Textured Wedding Dresses with Bold Details

Wtoo by Watters Philomene Lace Cap-Sleeve Wedding Gown
Wtoo by Watters Philomene Lace Cap-Sleeve Wedding Gown
(Anthropologie)
If “extra” is your love language, this is your trend. From 3D floral appliqués to brocade, pearls and beaded detailing, 2025 gowns are embracing texture in all its glory. The key is balance: pair ornate embellishments with sleek silhouettes and you get art-meets-elegance magic.

Why it works for plus-size brides:

Textures and details catch the light, draw the eye and celebrate your body instead of concealing it. They add depth, dimension and a level of luxury that feels powerful.

Wtoo by Watters Phoebe Strapless Draped A-Line Wedding Gown
Wtoo by Watters Phoebe Strapless Draped A-Line Wedding Gown
(Anthropologie)

Convertible Wedding Dresses for Day-to-Night Style

Jenny by Jenny Yoo Cilla Satin V-Neck Cape Column Wedding Gown
Jenny by Jenny Yoo Cilla Satin V-Neck Cape Column Wedding Gown
(Anthropologie)

Why settle for one look when you can have two (or three)? Detachable skirts, overskirts, capes and removable sleeves let brides transform their look throughout the day. Walk down the aisle in full drama then dance the night away in something lighter, all without a full outfit change.

Why it works for plus-size brides:

Adaptability means comfort and comfort means confidence. You can keep the structured glam for your ceremony and shed layers for your reception. It’s fashion that moves with you not against you.

Here’s the truth: trends come and go but feeling seen and celebrated never goes out of style. These 2025 bridal fashion trends aren’t about squeezing into an unrealistic mold they’re about expanding the vision of what beauty looks like when love walks down the aisle.

As a plus size bride myself, I know what it feels like to walk into a bridal salon and not see yourself reflected back. But this year’s trends tell a different story. They say: you belong here. You are the moment. And your gown should be as unforgettable as the love story it’s honoring.

Because at the end of the day, whether it’s minimalist satin, billowing sleeves or a cape that comes off when the DJ turns up the bass, the most important trend will always be you showing up, unapologetically, in all your bridal glory.

Wedding TrendsWedding Styles & Bridal Fashion
Shafonne Myers

Shafonne Myers is the founder of Pretty Pear Bride and CEO of Aisle Society. As the LA Times Studio’s first plus-size bridal contributor, she is leading the charge in reshaping the wedding industry to be more inclusive, visible, and empowering for brides of all sizes.

