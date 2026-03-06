Azature Built a Jewelry House on Rare Stones and a $5,000 Risk—Now He’s Redefining Bridal Luxury

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Azature Pogosian remembers the moment the obsession began. As a child, he would sit beside his mother flipping through glossy fashion magazines and department store catalogs, pointing at elaborate jewelry pieces and promising that someday he would buy them for her.

“I was obsessed with fine jewelry from a very young age,” he said. “Every millimeter, every facet, every decision matters. Jewelry is an art form that leaves no room for error.”

Today Pogosian is the founder of AZATURE, a Los Angeles based jewelry house known for working with rare stones and unconventional diamonds, including the black diamonds that helped define his early reputation. His pieces have been worn by global celebrities from Rihanna to Beyoncé. Yet for Pogosian, some of the most meaningful commissions come from couples choosing engagement rings and wedding bands.

Those pieces, he believes, carry a different kind of weight.“Fine jewelry is not a transaction,” he said. “It is an intimate exchange of trust, emotion and legacy.”

A Chance Conversation That Changed Everything

Pogosian’s path into jewelry wasn’t conventional. After studying Business Economics at the University of California and completing graduate work at the Parsons School of Design in New York, he returned to Los Angeles unsure of his next step.

At the time, he was unemployed and carrying student loans. On a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve, he missed his flight home. That small disruption led to an unexpected encounter with his uncle, who happened to be in the city.

The two drove back to Los Angeles together. Somewhere along the highway, the conversation shifted.

“He looked at me and said, ‘You should start your own jewelry company,’” Pogosian recalled.

The idea felt risky. He had little money and no clear roadmap. His uncle handed him $5,000 and offered one rule: it was the only investment he would receive.

“It was reckless. It was terrifying,” Pogosian said. “It was exactly what I needed.”

With that small budget, Pogosian designed six pieces. The photos were shot with friends from Parsons. Models, photographers and collaborators all worked on instinct and borrowed equipment. He spent long nights editing the images himself.

“We couldn’t afford fantasy,” he said. “So we engineered it.”

The Rihanna Moment

In the early days of building AZATURE, Pogosian describes entrepreneurship as “a private storm.” Every day brought uncertainty about whether the brand would succeed or collapse.

Then a phone call arrived that changed the trajectory of his career.

Singer Rihanna had discovered his designs and purchased a piece from the fledgling brand.

“She was my favorite artist at the time,” he said. “Watching her step into something that once existed only in my imagination was the moment belief turned into proof.”

Collaborations followed on tours and music videos. Soon other celebrities began wearing the jewelry. Pogosian’s distinctive aesthetic — bold, sculptural, sometimes rebellious — was resonating beyond traditional fine jewelry circles.

It also pushed him to think differently about bridal jewelry.

“For the first time, I realized I could design more than jewelry,” he said. “I could design meaning.”

The Influence of Los Angeles

Los Angeles has played a powerful role in shaping Pogosian’s creative identity. He came of age during a period when Hollywood nightlife felt larger than life, filled with cultural icons and spectacle.“

That energy marked me,” he said. “I wanted my designs to embody that same spirit. Limitless yet intentional.”

One evening at the now legendary nightclub Hyde crystallized that vision. Actress Elizabeth Taylor entered the room wearing diamonds without an ounce of restraint.

“It was not an appearance,” Pogosian said. “It was a declaration.”

Watching Taylor, he understood something fundamental about luxury jewelry: the pieces should amplify presence rather than hide quietly within tradition.

That philosophy still guides his work today, including the engagement rings he designs for couples.

A Different Approach to Bridal Jewelry

Unlike many luxury jewelers, Pogosian does not operate a traditional storefront. There are no glass counters or rows of pre-set rings.

Most clients come through referrals, and the design process begins with a conversation.

“I never begin with the stone,” he said. “I begin with the person.”He studies how clients move, how they dress, how they speak. The goal is to design a ring that reflects the couple’s individual energy rather than follow a standard template.

“Diamonds are not one-size-fits-all,” he said. “They are mirrors. They reflect the soul of the person who wears them.”

The Rise of Unconventional Stones

AZATURE first became widely known for working with rare black diamonds, a bold departure from traditional engagement ring expectations. Pogosian believes that shift mirrors how modern couples think about marriage itself.

“Tradition should be respected, but never blindly obeyed,” he said.

Today many clients seek stones and settings that feel personal rather than predictable. Some choose colored diamonds or unusual cuts. Others incorporate cultural elements or symbolic design details.

“The couples of today celebrate individuality,” Pogosian said. “They understand that true luxury is authorship.”

Jewelry Meant to Outlast a Lifetime

Despite the glamour associated with celebrity clients and rare stones, Pogosian often returns to a simpler idea when discussing engagement rings.

They are objects designed to outlive their owners.“Fine jewelry carries memory,” he said. “It marks vows, births, anniversaries. Long after we are gone, these diamonds will remain.”

That permanence creates both pressure and responsibility.

“When you create something destined to outlive you,” he said, “perfection is not optional.”

Years later, he hopes couples will look at their rings and remember the exact moment the story began.

“A diamond holds the pause between ‘yes’ and forever,” he said.

To Pogosian, that’s the real point of bridal jewelry. Not to chase a trend or make a statement for one night, but to create something that brings you back, years later, to the exact moment when two lives were joined as one.