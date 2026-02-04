With Their New Beverly Hills Showroom, Brilliant Earth Wants to Change How Couples Shop for Rings

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In Beverly Hills, luxury shopping often centers on spectacle and scale. Now Brilliant Earth, a long dominant leader in online ring shopping, is introducing a different model for engagement ring and fine jewelry retail. The brand’s newly opened flagship, which they call the “Showroom of the Future,” is designed around guided, appointment-based experiences that prioritize conversation, personalization, and shared decision-making over traditional browsing.

Rather than presenting jewelry behind glass cases in a high-pressure environment, the showroom is organized around private, curated consultations. For co-founder and CEO Beth Gerstein, the goal was to reflect how modern couples approach this milestone.

“We wanted couples to feel immediately welcomed and inspired,” she says. “Engagement ring shopping is one of life’s most meaningful moments, and we designed this space to honor that. It’s personal, inspiring, and allows couples to focus on each other and what they’re celebrating.”

The Beverly Hills location represents the company’s most ambitious physical space to date and builds on years of refining its retail approach. Rather than expanding through large-format stores, Brilliant Earth has focused on experience-led showrooms that complement its digital platform. Gerstein describes the new flagship as “the culmination of everything we’ve learned,” shaped by direct feedback from couples and evolving expectations around transparency, education, and service.

A New Kind of Appointment Experience

At the center of the showroom is Brilliant Earth’s signature appointment model, including “Date Night,” a guided consultation that reframes ring shopping as a shared experience. Couples can explore settings and stones together, collaborate with experts on custom designs, and enjoy curated touches such as beverages and light bites.

“We’ve worked with so many couples over the years,” Gerstein says, “and we know that ring shopping should feel like a celebration.” The format encourages collaboration rather than decision fatigue, giving partners space to ask questions, compare options, and build something meaningful together.

The space also includes a dedicated personalization station, where clients can create charms, pendants, and medallions to mark milestones beyond an engagement. These offerings reflect the brand’s broader effort to support long-term relationships with customers, recognizing that fine jewelry often accompanies many chapters of life.

Designing a Space for Calm and Connection

Design plays a central role in shaping how the showroom feels and functions. Natural materials, sculptural elements inspired by Brilliant Earth’s jewelry, private consultation rooms, and a dedicated VIP salon create a calm, gallery-like environment.

Every element is intentionally arranged to support conversation and trust. Instead of overwhelming displays, the layout encourages focused interaction between couples and consultants. The result is a setting that feels both elevated and approachable, allowing clients to concentrate on the significance of their choices.

The showroom also serves as a bridge between online research and in-person decision-making. “Today’s couples arrive incredibly informed and intentional,” Gerstein says. “This showroom was designed to extend their digital exploration into the physical world in a way that feels emotional and personal.” Highly trained consultants help translate months of online browsing into confident, considered purchases.

A Vision for the Future of Jewelry Retail

Beyond its physical design, the Beverly Hills flagship reflects a broader shift in how Brilliant Earth approaches retail. The company has increasingly prioritized fewer, more intentional spaces that emphasize service, meaning, and long-term connection over volume.

For couples who may feel overwhelmed by choosing “the one,” the showroom is designed to encourage clarity rather than pressure. “This space is built around discovery and delight,” Gerstein explains. “When customers feel truly supported, they feel more confident, and it makes the entire experience more enjoyable.”

With Valentine’s Day arriving shortly after the opening, the location is positioned as a destination for engagements and fine jewelry gifting, featuring the brand’s largest assortment to date alongside expanded customization options.

For Gerstein, the ultimate measure of success is not just a completed purchase, but the memory created along the way. “I hope they remember how it felt,” she says. “That choosing their ring was a moment of connection. It was joyful and deeply personal.”

As Brilliant Earth continues to expand selectively, the Beverly Hills showroom offers a blueprint for its future: retail spaces designed around people rather than products. In an industry long defined by display cases and sales pressure, the “Showroom of the Future” points toward a quieter, more considered way of marking one of life’s most significant moments.