Goods Gang Turns Recycled Paper Into Beautiful, Modern Wedding Invitation Keepsakes

A groom reads his vows from stationery made by Goods Gang
Ava Tichenor
By Ava Tichenor
Senior Innovation Strategist Contact
For founder and lifelong stationery obsessive Katrina Mendoza, paper has always carried more than the words printed on it. For her, it’s a way to hold memory, meaning, and story in something you can touch. That idea became the foundation of her work.

Mendoza’s love for design on paper started long before she created Goods Gang, her semi-custom stationery brand. As a kid she collected Sanrio stationery and brought back envelopes from family trips to the Philippines.

An creative invitation suite to a summer wedding from Goods Gang
A modern wedding invitation in red from Goods Gang
(Courtesy Goods Gang)

Those small rituals became her earliest memories of the joy that comes from sending and receiving something beautiful. After a stint in tech, she came back to her first love and launched her own studio, one that makes paper goods meant to feel personal and playful.

Goods Gang is known for wedding and event stationery that mixes polish with a little bit of edge and a modern sensibility. The collections are crisp and sculptural with just enough playfulness for couples who want a sophisticated design process without going fully bespoke. Each suite can be customized with different colors, papers, and small details so every set feels unique but still carries the brand’s unmistakable style.

A bride reads her vows on custom stationery from Goods Gang.
A wedding invitation from Goods Gang with rings laid out on top.
(Courtesy Goods Gang)

The industry has noticed. Goods Gang has been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Brides and The Anti-Bride, earning its place with the new generation of wedding creatives reimagining what modern celebration design can be.

Sustainability is a major part of the studio’s philosophy. Goods Gang uses recycled and recyclable papers, turns test prints into greeting cards, and shreds leftover sheets into confetti. Even the packaging is designed to be recyclable or compostable, and every branded piece is printed on surplus stock.

Courtesy Goods Gang

Stylish, thoughtful, and rooted in craft, Goods Gang has become a go-to name in the stationery space. For Katrina, every invitation suite is more than a wedding announcement. It’s a keepsake made to stay with the couple long after the last toast of the wedding weekend.

