Welcome Back, Hayley Paige—The Fairytale Continues, On Her Terms

The fashion world is buzzing, and rightfully so. We are beyond thrilled to share the official runway photos from the Hayley Paige “Twice Upon a Time” presentation, an extraordinary debut held at the legendary Colony Hotel in picture-perfect Palm Beach, Florida.

Planned and designed by Whitney Carillon Events and captured flawlessly by La Via Visual, this soirée was a rewritten chapter for Hayley Paige. A whimsical dreamscape of bold storytelling, couture fantasy, and next-generation bridal design that marked a long-awaited return… and a reckoning.

(Photo by Kent Drake Morien / La Via Visual)

(La Via Visual)

In an industry built on love stories, Hayley Paige has lived through a plot twist no one saw coming.

Once celebrated as the crown jewel of millennial bridal fashion, known for her twirl-worthy silhouettes, sparkle-laced magic, and Instagram-era bridal voice, Hayley’s journey took a devastating detour. A deeply public legal battle over the rights to her own name removed her from the very brand she built, leaving an entire generation of brides (and dreamers) wondering what would come next.

(Photo by Kent Drake Morien / La Via Visual)

But Hayley Paige didn’t disappear. She recalibrated. She healed. She fought.

And now, after years of silence, strength, and strategic rebuilding, she’s back with full creative freedom, ownership, and her signature shine.

On July 27, Hayley Paige officially reclaimed the spotlight with the launch of her brand-new 30-piece bridal collection, ushering in a bold new era of design, independence, and storytelling. This isn’t just a comeback—it’s a creative resurrection. A personal and professional triumph. A masterclass in resilience.

(Photo by Kent Drake Morien / La Via Visual)

(La Via Visual)

While her name was in litigation limbo, Hayley quietly turned heartbreak into horsepower. Through her sculptural bridal shoe brand She is Cheval, she continued pushing the boundaries of bridal fashion. With feminine lines, red carpet-worthy edge and unapologetic flair, Cheval proved what we already knew...Hayley Paige’s vision never dulled. It simply evolved.

Now with Twice Upon a Time she returns to the aisle. But this time she’s calling every shot. The 30-piece collection delivers exactly what we’ve missed: ethereal romance, rule-breaking elegance, and that signature Paige playfulness. But beyond the gowns, there’s something even more powerful here: freedom. Ownership. A woman in full.

A blue gown in the Hayley Paige collection. (La Via Visual)

In a world where so many designers lose their names to contracts and corporations, Hayley Paige’s comeback is a reminder that reclaiming your voice is always worth the fight. Her story is about fashion and building a legacy.

Welcome back, Hayley. The world’s been waiting. And this time, the fairytale is yours to write.

(Photo by Kent Drake Morien / La Via Visual)

Event Partners

Dress Designer | @misshayleypaige @hayleypaigebride

Venue| @thecolonypalmbeach

Design and Planning | @whitneycarillonevents

Photography | @collinpierson, @laviavisual

Videography and Content Creation | @mirarweddings, @laviavisual

Lighting Production and DJ | @fyerflyproductions

Floral Design | @elliesgarden_

Hair and Makeup | @ladida_beauty

Luxury Wedding Network | @thesocieteprivee

Additional Event Partners

Carpet and Drape| @swagdecor

Furniture and Linens | @nuagedesignsinc

Invitations | @ruepaperie

Violinist | @tiffanymooreviolin

Live Painting | @oliviaandrussartistry

Lashes and Nails |@tadbeautyshop, @pla_nails

Custom Calligraphy Takeaway |

@catlaurencalligraphy

@carlaschall_designs

@pennedbyalice

Sweet Treat | @lepetitsweet

Photobooth | @jmc_photobooths

