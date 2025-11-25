Logan Hollowell and the Modern Return of Talisman Inspired Bridal Jewelry

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Some designers make jewelry. Logan Hollowell is out to create objects that feel purposeful. The Los Angeles-based jeweler has shaped her line around the idea that stones carry energy and that gold responds to the intention placed into it. In her view, a ring is never simply ornamental. It is a vessel for meaning and a marker of identity.

Hollowell’s path began in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where her early fascination with gemstones grew into a steady pursuit of becoming a jeweler. At seventeen she moved to Los Angeles and methodically developed a namesake brand defined by recycled gold, ethically sourced gemstones, and an instinctual approach to design. Her pieces have been worn by Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, Brie Larson, and Ana de Armas, yet she is more focused on why people connect with her work than on who wears it.

THE RISE OF TALISMAN INSPIRED BRIDAL JEWELRY

“To me, jewelry is alchemy, the art of transforming Earth’s most precious elements into modern heirlooms that carry our stories, our connections, and our power,” she explains. This idea forms the core of her creative philosophy. It also explains why her designs often feel like contemporary artifacts rather than accessories.

(Courtesy Logan Hollowell )

The bridal world has begun to reflect this mindset, as brides seem to be increasingly drawn to jewelry that resonates on an emotional or spiritual level. Stones chosen for symbolism. Celestial motifs. Engravings placed where only two people will ever see them. Hollowell emphasizes that this shift is not about simple embellishment, but rather intention. “When I create a bridal piece, I see it as channeling love into physical form,” she says. She believes each stone carries its own vibration. Her role is to interpret that vibration and guide it toward its purpose.

(Courtesy Logan Hollowell)

LOGAN HOLLOWELL’S INTUITIVE DESIGN PHILOSOPHY

Hollowell’s process is highly intuitive. It begins with just holding the stone, noting its shape, color, brilliance, and emotional tone. From there the design begins to surface. The Lovers Duet Chain is a clear example. An oval stone that represents intuition is paired with an Asscher cut that conveys structure. Feminine and masculine qualities are brought into balance.

Hollowell often includes hidden elements in her bridal pieces. A concealed stone inside a band, an engraving placed beneath a setting, or a symbol aligned with a private memory. She refers to these details as “private magic” and sees them as essential to creating a personal talisman.

(Courtesy Logan Hollowell)

“There is something profoundly intimate about secrets only two souls share,” she says. More couples are requesting these elements, and many are also selecting stones for their energetic properties. Moonstones for new beginnings. Emeralds for growth. Rose quartz for love. According to Hollowell, modern brides want jewelry that reflects their beliefs and the emotional tone of their partnership. They want meaning that extends beyond visual beauty.

WHY MODERN BRIDES ARE CHOOSING MEANINGFUL STONES

Hollowell believes this interest is part of a larger cultural movement toward authenticity and depth. “We are living in an age of awakening,” she observes, and notes that people want objects that feel aligned with their values. Her use of 18k recycled gold, conflict free diamonds, and ethically sourced gemstones stems from the same belief. “Integrity and energy go hand in hand,” she says. She views responsible sourcing as both an ethical choice and a spiritual one. Materials with clear origins contribute to a piece that carries a clean energetic signature.

LA based jewelry designer Logan Hollowell. (Courtesy Logan Hollowell)

This perspective has expanded the concept of bridal jewelry. Couples are not only commissioning engagement rings. They are working with Hollowell to create suites of objects that represent their story. This might be a constellation linked to the night they met or pair of stones selected through intuition rather than tradition. Hollowell describes this as a transition from jewelry as adornment to jewelry as legacy.

Her philosophy suggests that the current interest in talismanic jewelry is less a trend than a return to what was. She notes that throughout history, jewelry has served as protection, symbolism, and narrative. Hollowell is simply bringing that tradition into a modern context.

“For me, the bridal era is about more than one ring,” she says. “It is about creating sacred objects that carry the energy of this once in a lifetime chapter. Jewelry that feels as eternal as love itself.”