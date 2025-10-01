The Vendors Behind the Magic: Celebrating National Wedding Industry Appreciation Day

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For every single couple saying “I do,” there’s a small army of people working behind the scenes. We’re talking about more than 350,000 professionals across the country. The planners, the florists, the photographers... all of them.

And it turns out there’s a day for them. October 1st. It’s called National Wedding Industry Appreciation Day, and the whole point is to recognize the people who make up this massive $70-billion industry (I had no idea it was that big, honestly). It’s not some giant corporation; it’s a huge collection of small businesses. The idea came from a group called Wed Society. Kami Huddleston, one of the co-founders, put it this way: “Behind every wedding are countless small business owners, creative minds and service professionals who make the magic happen. This day is about honoring their dedication and creativity.”

So what are you supposed to do? If you’re a couple, just give your vendors a shout-out on social media with #WeddingIndustryAppreciationDay. Simple enough.

For the wedding pros themselves, it’s a day to celebrate your own teams and maybe tag the other vendors you genuinely love working with. And it’s a good angle for local media, too—a chance to spotlight the small businesses that are part of your city’s whole vibe.

(Courtesy Kayla Esslinger)

It really gets to the core of what these people do day-in and day-out. Co-founder Ashley Bowen-Murphy, summed up that grind perfectly: “From florists designing at dawn to DJs keeping the dance floor alive at midnight, wedding pros pour their hearts into every detail.”

But the real story isn’t just about appreciating them from the outside. The best way to get it is to hear from them directly. So we went and asked a bunch of industry pros why they love what they do and what they believe is the best part of bringing love stories to life.

Ariel McNeely | Theoni Lifestyle Event Rentals

“Finish this sentence: I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because I get to witness how love translates into design. From bold ideas to intimate details, creating spaces that feel deeply personal and foster memories long after the event is what keeps me inspired.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

The best part of bringing love stories to life is seeing couples reflected in every detail, a linen that sparks a memory, bold tableware, or furniture that feels like them. Rentals become the building blocks of a space that’s truly memorable and uniquely theirs.

(Courtesy Anya Kearns)

Arun Bablani | Vivaah Weddings

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because it allows me to bring love stories to life on a global stage. Destination weddings are about more than just celebrations, they’re about uniting cultures, traditions, and experiences across continents.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

The most rewarding part for me is seeing families and friends travel from different corners of the world to come together in one place, creating memories that are truly timeless and borderless.

Chris J. Evans, Photographer

“I love what I do because…”

For me, it’s about seeking the truth in those fleeting moments, the laughter, the tears, the subtle glances and revealing the beauty that’s already there. Love isn’t posed; it’s lived. And when I get to capture that raw, genuine connection between two souls, I know I’m creating something timeless. The greatest honor is knowing that these images will live far beyond me, they become part of a family’s legacy, a visual echo of love that will inspire generations.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

The best part of bringing love stories to life is that every single one is unique, unrepeatable, and deeply personal.

Dee Lee, Wedding Planner, Dee Lee Designs

“I love what I do because…”

“We’re more than planners, we’re curators of love stories. Every detail we design becomes part of a couple’s legacy. It’s not just planning; it’s storytelling through experience.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

My favorite part of that is the intentional moments like the room reveals with my couples and them seeing all of our hard work come together. Its the hugs, the tears, and the OMG yes! It’s about creating such touching moments that years to come they are still talking about it. It’s about the memories that will last a lifetime.

(Photo by Playful Soul Photography / Courtesy Dee Lee)

Jacqueline Vizcaino | Tinted Events

“Finish this sentence: I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because luxury is more than the spend. It’s about creating an experience where couples feel seen, celebrated, and comfortable on the most important day of their lives.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

The most rewarding thing about creating love stories is seeing a couple step into a space that has been curated for them alone: a place where they feel understood, appreciated, and celebrated, all surrounded by beauty that speaks of their story.

Johana Hernández | GLAUDI Bridal Designer

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because every GLAUDI gown is more than fabric and thread — it’s a love story brought to life. Each design is created to her exact measurements, making every bride feel confident, celebrated, and unique.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

The greatest joy is seeing her eyes light up with tears of happiness, knowing she never had to settle, but found the one — not only in her fiancé, but also in her dream GLAUDI wedding dress.

Kassidy Klicks | Wedding Photography

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because I get to serve my couples, bring their vision to life, and help create one of the best days of their lives. As a photographer, I’m not just there to take pictures, I’m there to support them, celebrate them, and help make every moment feel joyful, smooth, and true to who they are. Capturing love in its purest form, the big emotions, the small glances, the in-between moments is a privilege I never take for granted. Every wedding is its own love story, and I feel incredibly lucky to help tell it in a way that lasts forever.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

It’s knowing that the images I create will become part of someone’s legacy, passed down, framed, and cherished. When a couple looks at their gallery and says, “You captured us,” that’s everything. It’s more than photography, it’s connection, emotion, and storytelling that lasts far beyond the wedding day.

(Photo by Kassidy Klicks)

Kayla Esslinger | The Beloved Collective

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because… marriage is truly so special. Two people becoming one is such a deeply meaningful celebration! As I capture moments like this, I get to observe and document once in a lifetime memories through my lens. A life laid down for another, a heart fully given away, joyful tears, emotional moments, and everything in between. It really is the honor of a lifetime!

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

The sweetest part of capturing these love stories is knowing that our couples will pass these photos and memories on to their kids and grandkids, along with the legacy of their lives. We get the privilege of making fleeting moments stand still, capturing photos you can feel, and giving our couples the ability to live in those moments over and over every time they look back at them!

Lana Wedding Planner, WEMA Global

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because every love story is a universe of its own - and the best part is shaping it into a celebration that will reflect this universe.

- Lana Olifer from Lana Wedding Planner

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

We love what we do because we believe that everyone in our industry can become a wedding superstar - on their own terms, in their own way, and with their own fire still burning.

- Lana & Alexa from WEMA Global

Laura Aybar | INVENT Weddings

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because I get to be a storyteller. Each wedding is a chance to tell a unique story, bringing dreams and visions to life while embracing cultures and showcasing the most beautiful destinations.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

It’s a privilege to design experiences where love, culture, and destinations come together to create unforgettable memories.

(Penelope Santana Photography / Courtesy Laura Aybar)

Martina | Storia Mia Events

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because event and wedding planning is the art of bringing people together to create memorable experiences, and I’m honored to be the one making it happen.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

It fills my life with joy and purpose to bring more love and happiness to this world—one event at a time.

Mesita Partridge | Events by Mesita

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because I get to turn someone’s once in a lifetime moment into something tangible, beautiful, and unforgettable.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

Every design, every detail, every flower is a piece of their story, and I’m honored to be the one who brings it to life.

Pervez Taufiq | Ptaufiq Photography

“I love what I do because…”

“I love what I do because I get to transform fleeting moments into something lasting. On a wedding day, there’s so much raw emotion—laughter, nerves, tears, joy—and my job is to turn all of that into art. To know that decades from now, people will look back at these images and feel what it was like to be there… that’s what drives me.”

“The best part of bringing love stories to life is…”

“The best part of bringing love stories to life is capturing the in-between moments—the subtle looks, the quiet exchanges, the unscripted emotions that often say more than words. It’s about taking something that happens in a heartbeat and giving it permanence, so couples and families can relive those feelings for generations.”

Rachael B Photography

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because, even like the flower girl twirling down the aisle, I see the magic tucked inside these milestones. These photos end up on walls, in albums, and woven into a family’s story long after the party is over.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

The best part is catching the laughter, the chaos, and the quiet glances that say, “That’s really us.” In the end, it feels less like taking pictures and more like bottling up joy that gets to live on forever.

(Photo by Rachael Buechler)

Rental Avenue

“I love what I do because…”

We love what we do because love is always in style.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

We believe the best part is transforming dreams into timeless celebrations, and we find beauty in creating experiences that will be cherished for generations.

Rui Mota Pinto | Wedding Planner

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because it allows me to transform couples’ dreams into reality while expressing myself creatively. In this work I find my true self — it’s where imagination meets purpose, where the concepts I design in my creative world come alive, becoming not just weddings but powerful experiences that celebrate love in its purest form, with no limits and boundaries.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

The best part of bringing love stories to life is witnessing the shared smiles, the emotions felt, and the memories created when couples and their guests live through one of my experiences. To be entrusted with such an important moment in their lives, and to transform it into something unique and unforgettable, is both an honor and a privilege that makes this work truly extraordinary.

Shawna Yamamoto | Enso Creative

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because…creating visual beauty and art is my passion. Pulling different textures, colors and materials that seem disconnected can suddenly become unexpectedly brilliant.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

Every couple has their own unique stories and that history, those small moments that lead them to the decision to wed, is the spark to our creative journey when designing their event. It’s bringing those small, subtle moments to life and celebrated.

Sonia Martinez | Bridal Agency

“I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because weddings are not just celebrations — they are legacies in the making. Each detail we plan and design becomes part of a couple’s family history, and knowing that our work will be remembered for generations is both humbling and inspiring.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

The best part of bringing love stories to life is witnessing families come together across generations and sharing that joy with the professionals whose talent and dedication transform a single day into a lifetime of memories.

Thomas Bui Lifestyle | Event Design & Production

“I love what I do because…”

That’s why I do what I do: to help couples experience their story beautifully told in a way they’ll never forget.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

For me, the best part of bringing love stories to life is seeing a couple’s personality come through in the details and experience we create. No two stories are the same, and I love creating an atmosphere that feels like them. It’s in the way the space reflects their journey, style, and their bond. The moment they see it all come together—the smiles, the tears, the quiet awe—is what makes it so special.

(Photo by Katie Beverley / Courtesy Thomas Bui)

Vivienne Hou | Mirabel Floral Design

“Finish this sentence: I love what I do because…”

I love what I do because it allows me to create living works of art from nature, transforming my clients’ unique dreams into breathtaking realities.

“What’s the best part of bringing love stories to life?”

The best part of bringing love stories to life is witnessing the transformation of a couple’s unique vision into something tangible and deeply felt, where flowers become more than just décor—they set the mood, tell the story, and create memories that last long after the day is over. The most magical moment is when the couple steps into the space, sees their dream come alive, and feels every heartfelt emotion—that’s why I do what I do.

An Industry Built on Love

A wedding isn’t just one 8-hour event that’s over when the lights come up. It’s the stuff that ends up as a framed photo on a wall for the next fifty years. The stories people tell later. (I’m still thinking about the ridiculous best man speech from a wedding I went to three years ago).

And that whole feeling, that entire memory, is built by a crew of people working like crazy behind the curtain. People completely obsessed with getting every detail right.

Which is really what today is all about. It’s a moment to recognize the people who pour all that creative energy into the most special day of a bride and groom’s life. October 1 is a day to give a proper nod to the designers and makers who remind us that turning love into art is something worth celebrating.