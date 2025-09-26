The Latino Creatives Bringing Culture and Heart to the SoCal Wedding Industry

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

October is Latino Heritage Month and it’s more than just a celebration. It’s a reflection of a deep-rooted tradition and vibrant culture. You see that power in every corner of the wedding and event industry, from planning and design to florals, fashion and photography. The bottom line is that Latino creatives aren’t just participating in the industry. They’re influencing its very heartbeat.

Their contributions are an incredible blend of heritage and innovation. Whether it’s honoring cultural rituals like la hora loca or incorporating heirloom textiles right into the decor, they infuse every celebration with authenticity and real joy. Many of these creatives are first- or second-generation entrepreneurs, carrying forward family traditions while blazing new trails for the generation to come.

So this as the month comes to a close, make sure the celebration lasts beyond September and consider the vendors below for your wedding plans. The goal should be to invest in, collaborate with and uplift their work year-round.

Alicia + Co. Events

(Christine Li Photography / Courtesy Alicia + Co)

Alicia + Co. Events is all about protecting a client’s peace so they can be fully present with their loved ones. They are masters at balancing the nitty-gritty logistics with the emotional support you need (because wedding planning is a lot). The team creates space for couples to actually enjoy one of life’s biggest milestones.

And their bilingual team is amazing for couples who value culture and connection. They handle everything from intimate gatherings to large-scale destination weddings across the U.S., Mexico and Greece. The events are often faith-centered but always joyful.

Alyssa Lizarraga

(The Kate Son / Courtesy Alyssa Lizarraga)

Alyssa Lizarraga’s photos just feel real. She started in fashion photography but quickly realized she was more interested in capturing life’s truest moments. And with over 14 years and more than 200 weddings under her belt, she’s a pro at it.

Based in Los Angeles, she creates timeless images that focus on heartfelt storytelling over just pretty pictures. She also travels often and dreams of photographing more celebrations in her family’s homeland, Mexico. An experience rooted in authenticity.

Beleza by Claudia Pinto

(Two Fourteen Photography / Courtesy Beleza)

Beleza by Claudia Pinto is all about a calm, boutique beauty experience for your wedding day. It’s a soft touch of luxury. Claudia and her team are known for their signature soft glam, romantic hairstyles and radiant, lit-from-within skin.

But it’s more than just looking beautiful. It’s about feeling confident and completely at ease. They handle every local from Southern California to destination weddings around the world. Clear communication and good energy are at the heart of their work.

Café Biaani | Tania Velasco

(Benny Chiu / Courtesy Cafe Biaani)

Tania Velasco co-founded Café Biaani as a culinary space that’s pure Oaxacan heritage and creativity. It’s a place where food becomes storytelling. Each dish is infused with culture and memory, blending tradition with innovation.

But Tania’s mission goes beyond the plate. She is passionate about uplifting fellow Latino creatives and making room for culture to thrive. Her café hosts everything from intimate weddings to community gatherings.

Captured Celebrations

(Golden Vibes Photo / Courtesy Captured Celebrations)

Forget those cheesy, cramped photo booths. Liz Colón founded Captured Celebrations to create something with actual style. We’re talking sleek, design-forward luxury booths and even interactive audio guestbooks for weddings and quinceañeras.

As a Latina-owned business inspired by her daughters, Liz is all about making every guest feel seen and celebrated. It’s a modern take on capturing memories. Her work is story-driven and full of heart.

Christian Guillen

(Courtesy Christian Guillen)

Christian Guillen is a self-taught live event artist based in the Inland Empire. His art captures the spirit of each event with a real sense of polish and charm. The result is a keepsake that guests are proud to take home.

He’s known for being quick and engaging, an interactive art experience that adds to the party. Whether it’s a wedding or a corporate event, he blends that efficiency with creativity. And as an added touch of flair, he’s always impeccably dressed.

Cindy Ayvar

(Courtesy Cindy Ayvar)

Cindy Ayvar is a Southern California designer known for her striking silhouettes and a modern, unapologetically bold aesthetic. Her work draws heavily on her Mexican heritage. She creates custom pieces that are both empowering and unforgettable.

She has even dressed high-profile clients like singer-songwriter Victoria La Mala. For Cindy, fashion is about clean tailoring and rich textures. A story meant to be remembered.

Colibri Love Candles and Events

(Jazmine Alexa Photography / Courtesy Colibre Love Candles and Events)

Belen Amaya-Morales founded Colibri Love Candles and Events to do one thing beautifully. The Los Angeles-based company creates illuminating, custom candle installations for special events. We’re talking weddings, engagements and even vigils.

The aim is to fill an event with love and joy using actual candlelight. Every installation is unique.

DJ Lux

(Courtesy DJ Lux)

DJ Lux, also known as Luke Sensebe, knows how to keep a dance floor alive. No awkward pauses here. With tight transitions and custom remixes, he curates music that feels personal and perfectly timed for every moment of a wedding.

He reads the crowd from the ceremony to the high-energy reception. And he keeps the celebration flowing with precision. DJ Lux turns a simple playlist into an experience guests never forget.

Edible360

(Courtesy Edible 360)

Edible360 is a Rialto-based catering company that turns food into visual art. Seriously. Chef Luis creates incredible grazing tables, artistic fruit displays, chocolate and chamoy fountains and even live-action food stations.

Their work embraces bold flavor and cultural festivity. Each event becomes a show for both taste and sight. Guests leave with memories as vivid as the food itself.

Extol Events

(Courtesy Extol Events)

Extol Events is a family-owned design and planning business with some serious history, with creative roots dating back to the early 1990s. Led by Eliezer Brown, the company blends floral design, architecture and event production into full-scale creative experiences. Their services cover weddings, galas and custom set designs all over Southern California.

But Elie is also a community builder. In 2023, he launched the Latino Event Network to foster education and collaboration among event pros (he even started an awards gala). And by the end of 2025, the company will rebrand as Extol Productions, expanding even further into full-scale event production.

Exquisito Catering

(Courtesy Exquisito Catering)

Chef Jimmy Prieto, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, founded Exquisito Catering in Lakewood. He merges sophisticated gourmet technique with his Mexican-American heritage. And he crafts custom menus that reflect each client’s story and taste.

The bottom line for Jimmy? Food is a universal language that connects communities. Whether serving an intimate dinner or a large event, he leads with flavor and heart. His work ensures that heritage stays at the center of the table.

EY Photobooth

(Two Fourteen Photography / Courtesy EY Photo Booth)

Emmanuel Valadez founded EY Photobooth to turn event entertainment into a real experience. What started with one booth has exploded into a collection of creative brands. Think Trading Cards Photo Booths, audio guestbooks and even GlamBot experiences.

Known for blending technology with imagination, his team creates custom activations for everything from national conventions (like the Black Hat Convention in Las Vegas) to luxury weddings. The projects are interactive and always memorable with every experience designed to surprise guests.

Felicidad en Flor

(Courtesy Felicidad y Flor)

Raquel Fuertes, the founder of Felicidad en Flor, creates floral designs that are bold and driven by culture. Her work often draws from her Mexican heritage. She fills a gap she rarely saw represented in modern, elevated design.

Raquel’s florals focus on emotion and movement. She designs for impact, not for trends. Her goal is to create something that resonates deeply and will leave a lasting impression.

GLAUDI

(Courtesy Glaudi)

Johana Hernandez built her brand, GLAUDI, from the ground up with roots in her Salvadoran upbringing in Compton and Downey. An incredible journey. She eventually became the first Salvadoran-American designer to showcase at Paris Fashion Week.

Her couture collections span bridal, evening gowns, quinceañeras and bespoke suits, all known for bold elegance and inclusive sizing. But she also uses her platform for good, funding schools in El Salvador. Her motto, “God is Fabulous,” really drives everything she does.

Irises Designs

(Courtesy Irises Design)

Ricardo, the founder of Irises Designs, is known for bold floral installations that are basically works of art. His travels through Europe studying design and architecture shaped his elevated and globally inspired style. Each arrangement is crafted to tell a story through structure and color.

SoCal-based, his work is celebrated for its cultural pride and sophistication. He creates immersive environments for weddings and events. A blend of tradition with modern artistry.

Kiev Morales

(Courtesy Kiev Morales)

Kiev Morales started his career playing violin on the bustling sidewalks of the Santa Monica Pier. He now performs at weddings and events across Southern California. He blends classical technique with a modern flair.

His genre-spanning setlists move seamlessly from romantic ballads to contemporary pop hits. He often strolls through the crowd, creating a fully immersive and emotional experience. For him, the violin is a way to tell stories with sound.

Melaney Sotelo Photography

Photographer Melaney Sotelo (Courtesy Melaney Sotelo)

Melaney Sotelo photographs the quiet, emotional moments that really make a wedding unforgettable. Inspired by the natural beauty of light and the bonds between people, her work is rooted in storytelling that feels honest and timeless. Each celebration is a chance to preserve a family’s history.

Her calm presence and thoughtful eye allow couples to be fully present. She weaves a couple’s traditions and individuality into imagery that feels unique. It’s a legacy they’ll treasure for generations.

Royal Films

Richard of Royal Films (Courtesy Royal Films)

Richard Saenz founded Royal Films to bring a cinematic eye to wedding filmmaking. His background in narrative editing allows him to create films that feel both artful and intimate to the couple’’s story. Every story is told with intention.

He moves easily between luxury weddings and high-energy celebrations. Always capturing the real feeling of the day with a calm presence. His films are more than just a preservation of an event. They hold the visual poetry.

Time with Terrazas

(Photography by Belinda Philleo / Courtesy Time With Terrazas)

Time with Terrazas is a family-owned planning company based in Southern California. They are a proudly Mexican-American and they are a first-generation business. Their work blends meaningful traditions with modern style to craft events that feel both personal and timeless.

The Terrazas team believes planning is a collaborative and connected process. They focus on making each detail meaningful and honoring each couple’s heritage. Their process centers on trust and hospitality.

XO & Fetti

(Courtesy Vanessa Mestas)

Vanessa Mestas is a wedding photographer who combines a timeless and romantic lens with editorial artistry. Her inspiration for XO & Fetti comes from European architecture, nostalgic film and cultural traditions. Each image feels elevated yet authentic.

As a proud first-generation Latina she is passionate about honoring heritage. She sees weddings as powerful intersections of family history and culture. Her work preserves moments that feel deeply personal and true to her couples’ roots.

Viva Planning & Event Design

(Courtesy Viva Planning and Events)

Kristina Trejo is the founder of Viva Planning & Event Design, a boutique studio in Los Angeles. As a first-generation Latina she creates celebrations that are heartfelt and culturally grounded. Her guiding belief is hay más tiempo que vida: there’s more time than life so every moment should be lived fully.

Her design work is rooted in storytelling and emotion. She blends tradition with modern sophistication. Every celebration she curates is a reflection of love, legacy and the beauty of the present moment.