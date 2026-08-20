Dodgers Debate: Never a dull moment with the Dodgers

The Dodgers just can’t have some peace and calm, can they? Now, an owner is getting in on the fun with some controversy.

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Well, the Dodgers just can’t have some peace and calm, can they? Now, an owner is getting in on the fun with some controversy. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson look at the situation and how it could affect the team and also question if Shohei Ohtani is still the MVP frontrunner.