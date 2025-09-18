Dodgers playoff closer Clayton Kershaw? | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers are going to make the playoffs, but will be required to play in the Wild Card round. Most likely. Anything can happen! But who will pitch when the starters are done? Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke have some thoughts. Some controversial thoughts.

