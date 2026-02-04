Why Trampoline Cardio May Be One of the Most Efficient, Low-Impact Workouts
Trampoline-based cardio is often overlooked, but research, including studies conducted by NASA, suggests it may be one of the most efficient low-impact workouts available. In this episode of ‘Live & Well’, host Melissa Magsaysay speaks with trampoline fitness trainer and Trampoline Trim founder Tiffany Marie about why trampoline cardio is easier on the joints than running, how it supports cardiovascular health, balance, and bone density, and what makes it effective in less time. They also break down the mechanics behind trampoline workouts, including why the movement focuses on pressing down rather than jumping up.