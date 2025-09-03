Advertisement
Community Resources

Thrive Causemetics Offers $10,000 Scholarships to Wildfire Survivors

Thrive Causementics CEO Karissa Bodnar presents a high school student with a supersized $10,000 check at the Playa Vista HQ
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Senior Content Strategist Contact

For many Los Angeles families, the 2025 wildfires upended their lives, shifting their focus toward survival and rebuilding their homes, rather than funding education for themselves or their children to pursue professional dreams.

But Thrive Causemetics is stepping in to help change that. The cosmetics company known for its “Bigger Than Beauty™” programs to use beauty as a force for good has launched a scholarship for Los Angeles wildfire survivors.

The Thrive Causemetics Los Angeles Wildfire Recovery Scholarship will provide ten awards of $10,000 to students and adult learners whose plans were disrupted by the fires. The application period is open now until September 30.

Founder and CEO Karissa Bodnar says she wants to uplift her community and give survivors a chance to thrive through education.

“As the daughter of an educator, I have seen firsthand how every type of learning, whether it is a four-year degree, a trade certification, or professional training, can open doors and uplift entire families,” Bodnar said. “My own path reflects that too.”

Thrive Causemetics CEO Karissa Bodnar does a college-bound student's makeup before she surprises her with a scholarship.
Thrive Causemetics CEO & Founder Karissa Bodnar does college-bound student Jada Dean’s makeup at an event before she surprises her with a scholarship.
(Thrive Causemetics)
The first scholarship was awarded to Jada Dean, a John Muir High graduate and dancer whose family lost their home and pet in the Eaton Fire. Jada thought she was attending a professional makeup masterclass at Thrive’s Playa Vista office, but instead was surprised with the $10,000 award in front of her family and dance team.

Bodnar said Jada captured what the scholarship is meant to support. While her family faced the upheaval of displacement, Jada persevered in her preparations to start her college journey.

“Jada’s story is one of extraordinary resilience,” Bodnar said. “Her unwavering determination to keep moving forward even while carrying the weight of unimaginable loss stood out to us. For future applicants, her story shows that even in the hardest moments, hope can be chosen.”

Scholarships for Every Path

The scholarship is open to high school seniors heading to college, students entering trade and vocational programs, and adult learners whose education was interrupted.

An architect points at a blueprint on his desk and shows it to a client.

Rebuilding After a Wildfire

How Architects Help After a Wildfire and How to Find the Right One

Architects can help wildfire survivors navigate building codes, permits, and costs. This guide explains what they do and provides tips for choosing the right one.

Bodnar’s own career, starting with her being a Sephora makeup artist, then earning a two-year degree, and later a bachelor’s, illustrates why Thrive designed a program that’s inclusive of all learning paths.

“Education takes many forms,” Bodnar said. “A makeup kit, a nursing certification, or a coding bootcamp can be just as transformative as a traditional degree.”

Funds are flexible and will be paid directly to schools to cover tuition, books, housing, or professional toolkits.

This philosophy is consistent with Thrive Causemetics’ broader mission. According to the company’s 2024 impact report, they have donated more than $150 million in funds and products through over 600 Giving Partners nationwide since its founding.

A man and his wife stand on the edge of an empty property lot of their burned home after a wildfire.

Returning Home After a Wildfire

Wildfire Survivors Still Face a Slow and Uncertain Return Home Months After the Fires

LA wildfire survivors are still waiting to return home. Testing delays and contamination risks slow recovery, leaving families in limbo.

Fueled by Community Generosity

The scholarship grew out of an unprecedented day of giving in response to the 2025 Eaton and Palisades wildfires. On January 11, Thrive Causemetics dedicated 100% of online profits to wildfire relief, raising $500,000 in a single day — the largest donation day in the company’s history.

Bodnar said many customers asked how Thrive could extend its impact through education.

“Our community is the heart of this scholarship,” Bodnar said. “Thanks to their support, 10 students who may not have otherwise been able to attend college will now receive $10,000 scholarships. This program is both a testament to our customers’ compassion and a continuation of our shared belief that education transforms lives.”

Of the $500,000 raised, Thrive Causemetics donated $250,000 in immediate relief for the fires, giving to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and organizations such as the American Red Cross LA Region, World Central Kitchen, and Pasadena Humane Society. The remaining funds are being invested in long-term recovery, including these scholarships, small-business grants, and grassroots partnerships. Thrive also distributed skincare and cosmetic products to displaced families.

Overview shot of Tyrollian Village, a small community homeowners' association in Incline Village near Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Community Resources

How a Small Tahoe Community Became a Model for Wildfire Defense

Learn how Tyrolian Village homeowners are protecting themselves from wildfires and reducing insurance risk, and how LA wildfire-prone communities and HOAs can do the same.

“We knew from the start that our response had to honor both the urgency of today and the promise of tomorrow,” Bodnar said. “Immediate relief restores dignity and security when everything feels uncertain, while longer-term investments plant the seeds of opportunity so communities can thrive again.”

For anyone considering applying, Bodnar offered a note of personal encouragement.

“You are not alone. You have an entire community standing beside you, ready to invest in your future. Your strength and resilience inspire us, and your dreams are worth fighting for,” Bodnar said. “This scholarship is here to help remove some of the obstacles in your path so you can focus on building the future you deserve. Please apply. Your story matters, and we believe in your ability to thrive.”

Eligible applicants should apply here for the scholarship.

Luqman Adeniyi

Luqman Adeniyi is a senior content strategist for LA Times Studios.

