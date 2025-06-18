Here’s Where Wildfire Survivors Can Get Free Design Help to Rebuild
For Los Angeles homeowners reeling from the aftermath of recent wildfires, one of the hardest decisions is knowing where and how to begin the rebuilding process. Between insurance paperwork, permits, and finding reliable professionals, the hurdles can feel overwhelming.
But a growing network of architects, engineers, and designers is stepping up to help, and often for free.
The Angeles Recovery Collective (ARC) is one of these groups offering personalized, pro bono design support to wildfire survivors affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires.
Architects can help wildfire survivors navigate building codes, permits, and costs. This guide explains what they do and provides tips for choosing the right one.
“As a licensed architect, I feel compelled to help out,” said ARC founder James Hughes.
Hughes said he started the organization after seeing debris from the Eaton fire while walking his dog in Echo Park.
“Burning papers and books started falling from the sky and landing on the sidewalk, and I was like, ‘Oh my God’. Like, this is someone’s life,” Hughes said. “It was a trigger, I guess. That one moment was when I realized I needed to help out.”
What ARC Offers Wildfire Survivors
Whether a wildfire survivor completely lost their home or is facing a complicated partial rebuild, the ARC team offers hands-on, one-on-one support to help them regain clarity and momentum to plan out their recovery.
The process starts with a conversation via Zoom or a phone call to understand their needs and situation. They then collect and review documentation for each property, such as old permits, environmental assessments, and insurance information, to provide personalized guidance for each project.
“Everyone’s totally different regarding insurance and what they’ve lost, so we look at all of that,” Hughes said. “I’ll write up a report with our team, and we’ll draft up all the details and share it with them like a starting point.”
Once a family they are working with has this, they can decide how to move forward. The ARC report enables them to review their budget and compare anticipated rebuild costs with proposals from other designers or contractors.
Use these tips to avoid scams and unlicensed contractors as you rebuild after a wildfire. Learn how to check credentials and report fraudulent activity.
They can choose to work with one of the volunteers or another architect.
ARC can also refer homeowners to vetted architects or engineers and, if needed, guide them through design development and the permitting process.
Hughes said they are charging “very low fees” or doing the work pro bono.
“We work with [wildfire survivors’] budgets, so most of our work has been pro bono,” Hughes said.
In addition to its project-by-project consulting, the collective is leveraging its knowledge and experience to conduct research and outreach that aims to improve wildfire recovery, both now and in the future.
“We just collected as architects, engineers, designers, so that we could support people in whatever way we can,” Hughes said. “We’re working with UCLA and a couple of scientists, trying to understand the environmental conditions after the fire and how that can impact how we rebuild.”
The collective has also participated in panels, collaborating with the American Institute of Architects and the Foothill Catalyst Foundation to discuss fire-hardening strategies.
Hughes said, at its core, ARC’s goal is not just to provide services, but to foster a network where wildfire survivors can tap into trusted resources and share vital information about using the data and everything that’s available to them.
“There’s a ton of other groups doing the same initiative, which is incredible,” he said.
How a Community of Architects Is Helping Altadena Rebuild and Protect Its Culture
SoCal NOMA architects lead a coalition to help Altadena residents rebuild after the Eaton wildfire, focusing on preserving Black homeownership and the community’s rich cultural legacy.
Where Else Can You Find Help?
While ARC offers some of the most comprehensive pro bono services in the region, they’re not the only ones helping.
Other organizations are also stepping in with free consultations, discounted design work, and rebuild-ready house plans. Whether you’re just starting the process or already comparing bids, you can find support with the groups below. They can help you explore your options with a conversation and take it one step at a time.
- AIA Pasadena & Foothill Chapter
Hosts free “Ask an Architect” one-on-one consultations where survivors can get proposal reviews, rebuild guidance, and expert input on fire-resilient design strategies and permitting.
- Altadena Rebuild Coalition
This coalition helps Altadena residents navigate fire recovery with free design support, vetted rebuild plans, and community workshops focused on preserving culture and generational wealth.
- Creates Cool
Offers free one-on-one consultations to help fire survivors understand the rebuild process, assess needs, and connect with licensed professionals for design and construction.
- Dan Brunn Architecture
Provides free one-hour consultations and optional site visits to help fire-affected homeowners assess next steps and explore design and rebuild options.
Foothill Catalog Foundation
Offers nonprofit and low-cost pre-approved house plans tailored for Altadena fire recovery. The foundation also helps homeowners navigate permitting and connects them with local professionals to support the rebuilding process.
- Help Draw Together
Volunteer architects, engineers, and designers offering full pro bono services, from site assessment to construction documents and permitting.
- Tracy A. Stone Architect
Offers free feasibility studies and code analysis for properties affected by the 2025 Eaton and Palisades fires. Can also assist with full rebuild design services if needed. Email: info@tracystonearchitect.com
ARC is currently working with more than a dozen families and is prepared to assist additional wildfire victims through the recovery process.
To get help from the Angeles Recovery Collective, go to angelesrecoverycollective.org or visit their Instagram page @angelesrecoverycollective
