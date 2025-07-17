What to Do When Your Wildfire Rebuild Permit Is Delayed

For many wildfire survivors whose homes were destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires, getting the green light to rebuild has proven more difficult than expected. Despite new programs and technology aimed at speeding recovery , delays at city and county permitting offices have left hundreds of families in limbo, waiting for their turn to move forward.

Here’s what’s happening with rebuilding permits and some steps wildfire survivors can take to break through the bottleneck.

A System Strained

Six months after the Palisades and Eaton fires devastated more than 16,000 structures across Los Angeles, the rebuilding pipeline remains clogged. As of early July, homeowners in fire-damaged neighborhoods had filed over 800 rebuilding permit applications, but fewer than 200 have been approved , according to LA County records.

Despite the backlog and frustration among wildfire survivors, local agencies have reduced the average wait time by several months. Before the wildfires, the permit process for a typical single-family home in LA County took about 247 days. Now, most approvals average around 55 days in the city and 60 days in the county, still a long wait for those displaced, but a dramatic improvement given the surge in demand.

What’s Causing the Delays?

The reasons for permitting slowdowns are complex, and not all are bureaucratic in nature.

A flood of applications



has overwhelmed city and county departments, many of which are still under-resourced after years of budget cuts. Changing rules have forced both homeowners and officials to adapt on the fly. In March, state officials released new Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps for the first time in more than a decade. Los Angeles County alone saw a 300% increase in land classified as “very high” wildfire hazard, instantly changing the building code requirements for thousands of properties.



have forced both homeowners and officials to adapt on the fly. In March, for the first time in more than a decade. Los Angeles County alone saw a 300% increase in land classified as “very high” wildfire hazard, instantly changing the building code requirements for thousands of properties. Incomplete or inaccurate permit submissions often result in automatic delays. Many applications are getting stuck because they don’t include the required documents or updated site details. For example, if a rebuild application doesn’t address the property’s new wildfire hazard classification or lacks current fire-resistant construction plans, the permit review is paused until corrections are submitted. These issues are especially common as families and designers strive to keep pace with rapidly changing codes and requirements. The city recommends including all relevant documents and project details upfront to reduce avoidable hold-ups.

What to Do If You’re Stuck

California law requires most local agencies to approve or deny residential building permits within 30 business days for projects of 25 units or fewer, once the application is considered complete. This means that single-family homeowners can expect a review after around six calendar weeks.

If your application is delayed beyond this timeframe and remains in review without clear reasons, you have the legal right to request updates, escalate to supervisors, or initiate a formal appeal to assert your rights.

Here are the steps to take:



Check Your Status: Log in to your city or county permit portal, or call your assigned technician for updates.

Gather Missing Items: Ensure all documentation is complete and submitted.

Ask About Expedited Options: Specifically request like-for-like wildfire rebuild programs, pre-approved plans, or self-certification if you qualify.

Meet with a Permit Tech: If unclear, schedule a in-person or virtual meeting to clarify outstanding issues and next steps. You can usually find your assigned technician’s contact information in your permit portal, or request an appointment through the city or county’s online scheduling system.

Escalate if Needed: If the review timeline has passed, request a supervisor or file a formal appeal, citing California’s permit deadlines. You may also request a public hearing if delays continue.