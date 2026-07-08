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34-Year Ventura County Veteran Reddy Pakala Appointed to MWD Board

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Reddy Pakala, new representative on board of directors, Metropolitan Water District, Southern California

Longtime water industry leader Reddy Pakala was seated as Calleguas Municipal Water District’s new representative on the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Pakala brings more than three decades of experience in water and wastewater, including serving as the director of Ventura County’s Water and Sanitation Department. He succeeds Jacque McMillan, who served on Metropolitan’s 38-member board since 2023.

“Director Pakala brings a wealth of experience to Metropolitan’s board from the largest to the smallest water systems,” board chair Adán Ortega, Jr. said. “I look forward to working with him as Metropolitan responds to intensifying challenges like climate change to provide Southern California with future resilient water supply reliability.”

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While leading the Water and Sanitation Department, Pakala managed the County Special Districts, which included six water systems, one recycled water system and six sewer systems. He retired from Ventura County in 2014 after 34 years of service.

Pakala was elected to the Calleguas Board of Directors in 2024, representing Division 3, which includes Moorpark, portions of Simi Valley, Camarillo and Thousand Oaks, and the unincorporated communities of Somis, Home Acres, Santa Rosa Valley and Newbury Park. Pakala is the president of the Retired Employees Association of Ventura County, a board member of the Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance and an alternate board member for Fox Canyon Groundwater Management Agency.

Pakala and his family have lived in Ventura County for 47 years.

Information for this article was sourced from the MWD of Southern California.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.
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