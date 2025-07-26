Advertisement
Government Wildfire Recovery Resources

Mayor Bass Issues New Executive Orders to Streamline Wildfire Rebuilding

LOS ANGELES, CA - Mayor Karen Bass, addresses a press conference on a city block cleaned from houseless persons. Dec. 6, 2023
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Senior Content Strategist Contact

Six months after the January wildfires, families in Pacific Palisades and surrounding communities are still on the long road home to recovery. On July 23, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued two executive actions she hopes will speed up rebuilding efforts for victims who lost their homes.

“While our recovery is on track to be the fastest in modern California history, I know that nothing will erase the unimaginable pain and loss that the Palisades community has endured,” Mayor Bass said in a press release. “With debris removal months ahead of expectations, construction underway, and new action taken today to further streamline the rebuilding process, we continue to push forward in our all out effort to get families home.”

For many survivors, the permitting process has been frustratingly slow and expensive, adding a level of complexity to their recovery that can be overwhelming. These new orders aim to remove some of the red tape and give residents more flexibility in how they rebuild.

An approved residential building permit with several small wooden homes, with different colors, all connected by white rods.

Rebuilding After a Wildfire

What to Do When Your Wildfire Rebuild Permit Is Delayed

Learn why wildfire rebuilding permits are taking longer in Los Angeles and get step-by-step guidance to move your project forward, avoid delays, and find expert help.

More Flexibility, Faster Approvals

Before these new orders, wildfire victims hoping to use recovery as an opportunity to make changes to their homes did not have easy paths for faster permitting. Only homes with a “like-for-like” build qualified for the city’s expedited permitting process.

Now, wildfire victims can add more space to their rebuilds or bring their home up to modern standards and add wildfire protection.

Bass’s executive order allows them to expand, redesign, or add an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) to their property as long as their plans meet zoning and environmental requirements. This also applies to properties in the Coastal Zone, which usually undergo complicated and time-consuming reviews.

The executive order also waives many local reviews and hearings that previously slowed down the permitting process. But protections for certain requirements, such as bluff setbacks and sensitive habitats, still remain in place.

Residents of Altadena, who lost their homes in the Eaton fire, are not covered by these executive orders, since Altadena is located in unincorporated Los Angeles County.

Virtual Library of Pre-Approved Home Designs

Along with more paths for quicker permitting, the city is launching a Pre-Approved Standard Plan Pilot Program. This new virtual library will house a growing collection of code-compliant, architect-designed plans for single-family homes. Homeowners will be able to browse pre-approved designs, select a plan that fits their lot, and submit it for quick permitting. This will reduce the financial burden for some residents by removing the need to hire an architect and pay the cost for a custom plan.

This will also reduce the back-and-forth of the city plan review process. The library is expected to go live within the next month, and architects across the city are expected to add their designs as options for residents.

An architect points at a blueprint on his desk and shows it to a client.

Rebuilding After a Wildfire

How Architects Help After a Wildfire and How to Find the Right One

Architects can help wildfire survivors navigate building codes, permits, and costs. This guide explains what they do and provides tips for choosing the right one.

What to Expect as You Rebuild

The city says new, faster timelines are possible because Mayor Bass’s emergency orders have cut out multiple layers of review and set strict deadlines for city departments.

Building permit applications for wildfire survivors will be reviewed within 30 days if all necessary paperwork is complete. Inspections will be scheduled in 2 business days and utility releases will be processed in 5 days of approval.

To qualify, property owners must have their lot officially cleared of debris. From there, homeowners can rebuild as before, expand or redesign their home, or select a pre-approved plan from the city’s upcoming library.

What’s Not Changing

Some things remain the same.

  • Projects must meet height limits, not encroach on protected bluffs, and comply with specific environmental protections outlined by city planners.
  • You still need a complete application and documentation to start the permitting process.
  • Property owners must have their lot officially cleared of debris before starting the rebuilding process

The city has also clarified that temporary housing is still allowed on properties while homes are being rebuilt. There are some restrictions, but survivors can stay on site in trailer homes and tiny houses during the construction period.

A foreman wearing an orange vest and a hard hat on a radio, looking up at a worker in a crane, working at a high risk level

Wildfire Insurance & Legal Resources

How Builder’s Risk Insurance Protects Your Wildfire Rebuild

Learn why builder’s risk insurance is critical when rebuilding after a wildfire. Find out what it covers, what’s not included, costs, and how to get the right policy.

Changes to Your Plans

If you’re considering your options, start by verifying your property’s debris clearance and gathering old blueprints or photos of your home to speed up insurance claims, and be ready to answer questions about your project’s size or scope during the city’s review.

Then, determine whether you want to rebuild what you had or take advantage of the opportunity to expand or redesign your home. A pre-approved plan could also save you time or money, so make sure to browse through the library when it’s launched, if that is an option you want to explore.

Contact the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety at (213) 482-0000 to learn more about how the new rules apply to your property or visit their website for updates.

Government Wildfire Recovery Resources
