A Faster, Clearer Path to Recovery After the Wildfire

In the wake of devastating wildfires, recovery doesn’t follow a simple timeline. For individuals and families dealing with the impacts, repairing and rebuilding can unfold over months – sometimes years. Southern California Edison recognizes that recovering after a wildfire is not just about restoring structures. It’s about stability, options and peace of mind.

That belief continues to guide the Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program, which was created to offer eligible community members impacted by the Eaton Fire a voluntary, prompt and certain path to compensation.

A voluntary option, with no obligation to accept

At its core, the program is built on choice. Submitting a claim does not commit a person to accepting an offer. Claimants can review any settlement proposal and decide whether the program is right for them.

There are no application fees and legal representation is not required to participate. Many people choose to submit claims on their own, while others prefer to work with an attorney. For those who have an attorney facilitating the claim and communications on their behalf, settlement offers include additional compensation to help cover legal expenses. Every recovery journey is different, and no single approach works for everyone.

Designed to deliver compensation sooner

Wildfire recovery doesn’t happen overnight, especially in the time it takes to coordinate with insurance, consider rebuilding options or evaluate housing arrangements. One of the program’s primary goals is to provide a prompt and certain path to compensation without the uncertainty and delay associated with litigation.

On average, submitting a claim takes under two hours. Settlement offers are delivered within 90 days of a complete submission. Once an offer is accepted and all conditions are satisfied, payment follows within 30 days. This timeline stands in contrast to litigation, which can take years and often involves ongoing uncertainty, appeals, additional costs and a settlement agreement.

The program also includes a more detailed review option for complex claims that require additional evaluation of losses.

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Fair resolutions, fast compensation

Settlement offers are designed to reflect similar levels of compensation that homeowners, renters and businesses might expect through litigation, without the uncertainty and length associated with court proceedings.

By comparison, this program offers more certainty and faster payments. For many, the ability to make informed decisions without waiting for a court date provides certain relief during a time when compensation is needed.

Recent updates strengthen support

Based on ongoing feedback and collaboration with community partners, SCE refined the program to better meet community needs.

Recent enhancements include increased compensation to help cover legal expenses for claimants who choose to work with attorneys. This update allows more of the settlement to remain available for rebuilding, recovery and other needs.

The program has also been refined to better reflect the housing challenges renters may face, with enhancements designed to help displaced renters bridge the gap and manage transition costs.

All approved enhancements apply retroactively, allowing eligible participants to benefit from updates, regardless of when they submitted their claim.

Built for a range of losses

The program is available to eligible individuals and businesses. Covered losses include owner and tenant claims for total or partial structure loss, commercial property loss, business interruption, smoke, soot or ash damage, physical injury and loss of life.

Clear information, accessible support

Navigating recovery resources can be daunting. The program provides step-by-step guidance, sample settlement scenarios and responsive assistance throughout the claims process. Claimants can save progress, return to their application, and access help if questions arise.

One option on the road to recovery

Since launching in October 2025, over 7,000 individuals have been included on claims submitted for the Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program. About $300 million has already been offered. This compensation program is meant to be one tool — an option that offers speed, clarity and certainty for those who choose it.

As recovery continues, SCE remains focused on providing accessible information, responsive support and meaningful options — so individuals, families and businesses can decide what works best for their own recovery journey.

To file or explore the program, visit sce.com/directclaims .

Communications funded by ratepayers.

