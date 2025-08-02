Advertisement
Wildfire Insurance & Legal Resources

How Public Adjusters Can Help with Your Wildfire Insurance Claims

An insurance adjuster in a white construction hat is facing a damaged wall while inspecting the building
Luqman Adeniyi
By Luqman Adeniyi
Senior Content Strategist Contact

Many Eaton and Palisades wildfire survivors are still struggling to settle their wildfire insurance claims months after the fires, feeling lost in the process thanks to delayed settlement offers, confusing paperwork, or unresolved disputes, and they are seeking help.

Luckily, a public adjuster can provide the extra guidance they need in the long and confusing process. Here’s how they can be a advocate for wildfire survivors and help them get a fair payout.

What Does a Public Adjuster Do?

A public adjuster is a licensed professional you hire directly to help document your losses, interpret your policy, estimate repair costs, and negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf. Public adjusters are often brought in when claims are big or complex, or when policyholders feel their insurer is underpaying or delaying their claim. Their main goal is to get you the most settlement and reduce the stress of handling it yourself.

Wooden model of an umbrella with a house on a wooden table

Wildfire Insurance & Legal Resources

Think Your Homeowners Insurance Payout Is Too Low? Here’s How to Push Back

Dispute a low home insurance settlement and learn how to get help with your claim if you want to rebuild or relocate after wildfire damage. This guide explains steps to fight for a fair payout, starting with an independent estimate.

When Is It Worth Hiring a Public Adjuster?

For wildfire survivors with extensive fire, smoke, or water damage, a public adjuster can be a big help. They’re also good if you:

  • Are overwhelmed with insurance paperwork or communication
  • Think your claim has been undervalued or mishandled
  • Want a knowledgeable advocate to move your case forward

If your claim is small or your insurer is responsive, you may not need an adjuster. The California Department of Insurance recommends homeowners try to work directly with their insurer and use free state resources before hiring paid help.

Avoiding Scams and Excessive Fees

Wildfires attract fraudulent or unlicensed adjusters. Before you hire anyone, use the California Department of Insurance’s license lookup tool to verify their credentials. In officially declared disaster areas, public adjuster fees are paid after you settle and not upfront. It should not be more than 10% of what you recover in your settlement.

Be wary of anyone demanding immediate payment, pressuring you to sign quickly, or refusing to provide written contracts and clear fee information.

Public adjusters can’t solicit clients or contact you until at least 7 days after the wildfire is declared over, based on California law. This rule is to prevent high-pressure sales during vulnerable times. Adjusters also can’t contact you between 6pm and 8am unless you request them to.

Before You Hire a Public Adjuster

  • Contact Your Insurer First: Try to resolve your claim directly with your insurer. If you have questions or hit a roadblock, the California Department of Insurance can help at 800-927-4357.
  • Document All Damage: Take clear, time-stamped photos and videos before cleanup or repairs.
  • Don’t Rush Decisions: Don’t sign settlements or contracts under pressure. Quick agreements are often below what you’re entitled to.
Santa Monica, CA - May 06: Mayor Karen Bass is seen at "Stronger Together: Community Recovery and Resilience", an event cohosted by The Altadena Coalition and Pali Strong for survivors of the Eaton and Palisades fires at the Santa Monica Pier on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 in Santa Monica, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Government Wildfire Recovery Resources

How to Speed up Permitting for Your Wildfire Rebuild Using Mayor’s Executive Orders

Mayor Bass issues executive orders to speed wildfire rebuilding for Palisades homeowners, with faster permits, design flexibility, and a new library of pre-approved home plans.

Special Considerations for High-Risk and High-Value Areas

Pacific Palisades has unique challenges, high-value homes, luxury finishes, and properties in wildfire-prone areas. Here, even routine insurance claims can get complicated.

A top fire insurance claims public adjuster will have deep experience with the area’s high-end residential construction and the specific coverage riders and exclusions for homes near brush or in hillside areas. The best adjusters work with licensed contractors and restoration experts to make sure every structural, smoke-related, or hidden loss is documented and valued.

In these areas, underestimating repair costs or not accounting for specialty materials can cost you big time. Working with a local expert adjuster who knows the terrain, local regulations, and how insurers handle wildfire claims in Los Angeles can make a big difference.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

You want to get your claim resolved quickly after a disaster, but rushing can cost you:

  • Accepting the first insurance offer without a second opinion,
  • Missing hidden damage like smoke in HVAC systems or weakened framing,
  • Overlooking important policy provisions or misunderstanding “replacement cost” language.

A reputable public adjuster can help you avoid these pitfalls by thoroughly assessing your loss and pushing back if an insurer tries to minimize or deny part of your claim.

An architect points at a blueprint on his desk and shows it to a client.

Rebuilding After a Wildfire

How Architects Help After a Wildfire and How to Find the Right One

Architects can help wildfire survivors navigate building codes, permits, and costs. This guide explains what they do and provides tips for choosing the right one.

How to Find the Right Public Adjuster

When looking for the best fire insurance claims public adjuster in Los Angeles or Pacific Palisades, look for:

  • Licensing and Credentials: Make sure they’re licensed in California.
  • Relevant Experience: Ask about their experience with wildfire claims, especially for high-value or custom homes.
  • References and Reviews: Look for local testimonials and ask for client referrals.
  • Transparent Fees: Make sure the fee structure is clearly explained and capped by law.* Professional Memberships: Your adjuster should be part of the Pacific Coast Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (PCAPIA) or the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA).

A good adjuster will give you a free consultation, explain your policy in plain English, and be transparent about the process. They should be available to you from start to finish.

Luqman Adeniyi

Luqman Adeniyi is a senior content strategist for LA Times Studios.

