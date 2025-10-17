Dodgers bullpen shows up, brings team one win from the World Series | Dodgers Debate

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Tyler Glasnow made it nearly 6 innings, but the much beleaguered Dodgers bullpen showed up in a big way, delivering a win in NLCS Game 3. The Dodgers are now one win from a second World Series in a row. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke break it all down.