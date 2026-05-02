Dodgers Debate: Who is the MVP of the season so far?

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It’s been a big few weeks for the Dodgers. Edwin Diaz went on the IL (and Bill Plaschke is vindicated.) And is Dalton Rushing a bully or MVP or both? Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson determine which one.