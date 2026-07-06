Independent Journalism Debrief | Straight to the Point

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INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM DEBRIEF: What we’ve learned, what it takes, and what’s next. Today’s release marks an impressive thirty-three episodes of Straight to the Point that were produced on a weekly basis without the extensive resources you would normally find at a major network. Instead, our reporting was driven entirely by a small team who is committed to document-based, facts-first journalism that generates accountability from those in power and remains free from corporate pressures. All of this is a testament to the public’s trust in independent investigative journalism and it has always been our goal to be fully transparent with viewers. We promise to continue to open the door to our investigative process in ways mainstream media has not.