Brandon Herrera Fully Loaded | Straight to the Point

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EXCLUSIVE: Trump-Endorsed Conservative Brandon Herrera Breaks Down His Run For Texas’ 23rd District: Slash Foreign Aid, Backs Term Limits, Epstein Files Fumble, Expose Congressional Misconduct Settlements, Codify Trump Border Policies, Cut Rampant Government Spending and More.



This week on Straight to the Point, I sat down with the Republican nominee for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, Brandon Herrera. Herrera, a successful entrepreneur, recently secured President Trump’s endorsement after incumbent Rep. Tony Gonzales resigned from Congress and dropped his re-election bid amid scandal.



Our wide-ranging interview discusses his business background and why he entered politics, what he says is the urgent need to codify Trump-era border policies into permanent law, accountability for congressional sexual misconduct settlements paid with taxpayer dollars, defeat inflation through spending restraint and single-subject bills, term limits for members of Congress, veterans’ healthcare access in rural areas, Epstein transparency, free speech and Big Tech censorship, his commitment to an America First agenda and more.