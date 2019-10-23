Advertisement
“I don’t have a message for women, I have a message for people,” Danica Patrick says.
In 1987, the trailblazing jockey became the first woman to win a riding title at a major racetrack.
Long before the Olympic gold medals and world records made her a household name as one of the most dominating swimmers of all time, Janet Evans never doubted she would have the same opportunities in the sport as a man.
Jackie Joyner-Kersee has been active as a speaker, an advocate for children’s and health issues, and the head of a charitable foundation that focuses on providing educational and athletic opportunities to kids in her hometown.
Kerri Walsh Jennings has long been the face of the beach volleyball world.
Two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan serves as an inspiration to Alysa Liu and the next generation of figure skaters.
Until about a year before the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics few people other than devoted gymnastics fans knew who Mary Lou Retton was.
Megan Rapinoe has no problem speaking truth to power.
Shirley Muldowney is known as “the first lady of drag racing,” and with good reason.
Kim Rhode is the first athlete in the summer Games to win in an individual medal in six consecutive competitions.
Lynn Hill has been the definition of a woman reaching new heights for years.
The last few years, Kayla Harrison has felt mixed emotions watching the Larry Nassar molestation scandal and the rise of the #MeToo movement.
A clever forward with a great scoring touch, Granato played in the first women’s world championships in 1990 and was the captain of the champion 1998 U.S. team in the first women’s Olympic hockey tournament.
Brenda Villa broke barriers as a 5-foot-4 Latina from Commerce who became a decorated water polo player. Now she’s making the sport more accessible.
The Times’ video series examines challenges in women’s sports.
