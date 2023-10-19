LA Times Today: How Afrikicks is changing lives, one shoe at a time

Oumarou Idrissa grew up in Niger in West Africa. He received his first pair of sneakers when he was 17 — a pair of hand-me-downs he took from his older brother.



After immigrating to the U.S. to pursue a college soccer career, he was struck by the number of lightly worn shoes that were discarded without a second thought.



Years later, on a visit to his family’s village in Niger, inspiration struck and the charity AfriKicks was born.