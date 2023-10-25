LA Times Today: ‘The left has really let us down.’ Why many American Jews feel abandoned
As the Israel-Hamas war continues on the other side of the world, here at home feelings of grief, anxiety and fear continue to grow. On Monday, we told you how some in the Palestinian American community see the conflict.
On Tuesday, we discussed how some within America’s Jewish population are struggling and feeling abandoned by the progressive left.
L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem joined Lisa McRee with more.
