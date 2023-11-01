LA Times Today: ‘America does not deserve me.’ Why Black people are leaving the United States
For millions of Americans, the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers was a galvanizing moment. After the mass racial justice protests and subsequent “anti-woke” backlash, some Black Americans are fed up with the racism, discrimination, and the general anxiety of being black in America. Now, many are saying farewell to Uncle Sam.
L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum wrote about why Black people are leaving the United States, and Jameelah Nuriddin did just that.
