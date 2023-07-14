Actors join writers on the picket line
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: SAG-AFTRA member Christine Robert pickets in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors and other media professionals, may go on strike by 11:59 p.m. today which could shut down Hollywood productions completely with the writers in the third month of their strike against Hollywood studios. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - Members of the SAG-AFTRA union raise their fists after declaring a strike at a press conference in union headqaurters in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 12, 2023. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: Members of the Writers Guild of America East are joined by SAG-AFTRA members as they picket at the Warner Bros. Discovery NYC office on July 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: A sign reads ‘SAG-AFTRA Supports WGA’ as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, will likely go on strike after a midnight deadline over contract negotiations with studios expired. The strike could shut down Hollywood productions completely with writers in the third month of their strike against Hollywood studios. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama / Getty Images)