photos:Ukraine military inflicts pain on Russia forces
BROVARY, UKRAINE -- MARCH 8, 2022: Soldiers arrive to reinforce one of the final checkpoints before the frontlines where Ukrainian forces are battling invading Russian forces near Brovary, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES) (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
BROVARY, UKRAINE -- MARCH 8, 2022: Soldiers arrive to reinforce one of the final checkpoints before the frontlines where Ukrainian forces are battling invading Russian forces near Brovary, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES) (Marcus Yam/Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
BROVARY, UKRAINE -- MARCH 8, 2022: Soldiers arrive to reinforce one of the final checkpoints before the frontlines where Ukrainian forces are battling invading Russian forces near Brovary, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES) (Marcus Yam/Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
AVDIYIVKA, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 08: The Ukrainian soldiers monitor the positions filmed by modern cameras, placed everywhere on the ground, since on screens in the basement on February 8, 2022 in Avdiyivka, Ukraine. Servicemen of the 25th Airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army stationed in the trenches around the city of Avdiyivka, Donetsk region, Donbass. Tensions between the NATO military alliance and Russia are intensifying due to Russia’s move of tens of thousands of troops as well as heavy weapons to the Ukrainian border, causing international fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images) (Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images)
AVDIYIVKA, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 08: Ukrainian soldiers of the 25th Airborne Brigade in military position situated around the city of Avdiyivka on February 8, 2022 in Avdiyivka, Ukraine. Servicemen of the 25th Airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army stationed in the trenches around the city of Avdiyivka, Donetsk region, Donbass. Tensions between the NATO military alliance and Russia are intensifying due to Russia’s move of tens of thousands of troops as well as heavy weapons to the Ukrainian border, causing international fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images) (Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images)
SYTNYAKY, UKRAINE -- MARCH 5, 2022: A corpse of a dead Russian soldier lays in the field there was recent heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, near Sytnyaky, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES) (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)