LA Times Today: In and out of Israel, fears grow of a war that engulfs ‘all the Middle East’
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken spoke in Israel today after being shown graphic photographs and videos of those slaughtered by the Hamas militants in Saturday’s massive attack on Israeli civilians.
Meanwhile, Israel continues to retaliate in the Gaza Strip as the United Nations issued dire warnings about millions of civilians there who are trapped with no means of escape.
And there are growing concerns in and out of Israel about the war which many fear could widen.
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Nabih Bulos is in Israel with more.
Meanwhile, Israel continues to retaliate in the Gaza Strip as the United Nations issued dire warnings about millions of civilians there who are trapped with no means of escape.
And there are growing concerns in and out of Israel about the war which many fear could widen.
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Nabih Bulos is in Israel with more.