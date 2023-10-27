LA Times Today: Is the threat of the Israel-Hamas war widening?

Since the deadly attacks on civilians in Israel October 7, the Israeli military has struck more than 7,000 targets in the Gaza Strip trying to root out Hamas, which continues to fire rockets into Israel.



The L.A. Times’ Middle East bureau chief Nabih Boulos has been covering the war and joined Lisa McRee from Beirut.