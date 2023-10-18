LA Times Today: Israelis and Palestinians confront a terrifying new reality

Israel’s parliament was forced to retreat to a shelter after an air raid siren on Monday.



Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken, who was with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet in Tel Aviv, also sheltered in a bunker for five minutes after sirens interrupted that meeting.



Here at home, multiple news outlets are reporting that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered about 2000 U.S. troops to prepare to deploy and provide Israel with advising and medical support.



All this as the world braces for an Israeli ground invasion in Gaza.



Laura King, an international correspondent for the L.A. Times, shares more from Jerusalem.